DART’s Age Groupers Shine and Lead Way at Southwest Age Group Champs

Southwestern Age Group Regional Champs

March 24-28, 2022

Fresno, CA

25 Yards (SCY)

Combined Team Scores

DART 1150.5 Sierra Marlins Swim Team 843.5 Gold Medal Swim Club 746.5 North Coast Aquatics 641.5 Front Range Barracudas Swim Club 580

Men’s Team Scores

DART 657 Sierra Marlins Swim Team 561.5 Gold Medal Swim Club 407.5

Women’s Team Scores

DART 493.5 North Coast Aquatics 476.5 Front Range Barracudas Swim Club 444.5

Highlighting the girls side of the meet was DART’s Mikayla Tan. Tan won all seven of her individual events in the 11-12 age group. Tan earned a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breaststroke as she swam a time of 2:16.20 in prelims. That time also places her at #4 all-time in the 11-12 age group. Tan’s 100 breaststroke time of 1:03.47 also places her within the top-100 in her age group of all-time as it sits at #6.

Tan’s other event wins include the 50 breast (29.88), 100 IM (59.20), 50 fly (26.44), 100 fly (58.59), and 200 back (2:13.37). She also helped contribute to DART’s winning 200 and 400 medley relays as well as their 200 freestyle relay.

11-year-old Marley Spray also made waves on the girls side. Spray swam a time of 1:01.06 in the prelims session of the 100 backstroke. She also swam a time of 2:11.51 in the prelims session of the 200 backstroke.

Highlighting the meet for the DART boys was 14 year old Bradon Ha. Ha earned wins in six out of his seven individual events. Ha won the 13-14 boys 200 butterfly in a 1:48.34 earning a best time by almost four seconds. That time also earned him his first Winter Juniors cut. It also places him at #7 all-time in the 13-14 boys age group rankings.

He also won the 100 butterfly in a 49.53, a time that places him at #32 all-time in the 13-14 boys age group. In addition to the butterfly events, he won and earned best times in the 400 IM with a 4:09.03 and the 100 freestyle with a 46.56.

Also leading the way for DART was nine year old Ayden Tan. Tan won six out of seven individual races in the boys 10 and under age group. He also helped contribute to wins on two of DART’s relays. Tan won the 100 fly in a 1:03.46, the 200 free in a 2:04.04, the 500 free in a 5:34.63, the 50 breast in a 33.41, and the 50 freestyle in a 25.94. All five of those wins were best times for Tan. He also won the 100 free in a 57.28 which is just off of his best time of a 56.75.

Tan led off the 200 medley relay for DART in a 30.82 backstroke split. The team also consisted of Toby Cenizal, Avel Chua, and Christian Valle to combine for a final time of 2:12.58. The same four boys combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in a 1:59.31. Tan had the fastest split leading off in a 26.95.

Langston Lindsey led the way for Gold Medal Swim Club as he won all six of his individual events. Lindsey is #43 in the 11-12 boys age group in the 100 fly as he swam a 54.47 at the beginning of March. He was just off of that here as he swam a 54.72 to earn the win. He also is #47 all time in the age group in the 50 butterfly as he swam a 24.76 at the beginning of March as well. Here he was just off of that as he swam a 24.85 in his win.

Teammate Finn Conley of Gold Medal Swim Club finished right behind Lindsey in the 100 fly as Conley touched in a 54.83. That time was a best time for Conley and places him at #70 all-time in the 11-12 age group rankings. Conley also earned a best time in his 200 butterfly win. Conley touched in a time of 2:02.28, a time that places him at #40 in the all-time age group rankings.

Other Highlights: