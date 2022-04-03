Heidelberg Q! Cup: Kamminga Hits Another Sub-59 Second 100 Breast

2022 HEIDELBERG Q! CUP (GER)

26-year-old Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands is putting on a show in Heidelberg as he leads his Dutch contingent at the 2022 Q! Cup.

The two-time Olympic silver medalist fired off another sub-59 second time in the 100m breast on the season, stopping the clock here in Germany in 58.85.

Opening in 27.63 and bringing it home in 31.22, Kamminga hit the only sub-minute time of the field, let alone sub-59 second time.

But that performance took place in the finals here in Heidelberg, whereas Kamminga was even quicker in the prelims. In the opening round, he fired off a big-time 58.68 to scorch the field en route to landing lane 4 for the final.

Kamminga’s 58.68 performance was comprised of 27.48/31.20 compared to his final result.

Kamminga has already been as fast as 58.52 so far in 2022, with the man sitting alone as the top swimmer in the world so far this season in the 1bresat.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 58.52 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2022 Eindhoven Swim Meet 2/20/22 2 59.05 Michael Andrew (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 3 59.31 Ryuya Mura (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 4 59.55 Nic Fink (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 5 59.68 Yoshiki Yamanaka (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/

Taking on the 200m breast, Kamminga produced a prelims swim of 2:08.22, another super solid effort from the Dutchman. Splitting 1:01.44/1:06.78, Kamminga now ranks as the #3 swimmer in the world this season with the final yet to go here in Heidelberg.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET DATE 1 2:07.99 Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 2 2:08.11 Ryuya Mura (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 3 2:08.26 Shoma Sato (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 4 2:08.38 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 5 2:09.85 Hayato Yamao (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/

