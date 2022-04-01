Dutch Elite Join Germans At 2022 Heidelberg Q! Cup

2022 HEIDELBERG Q! CUP (GER)

Saturday, April 2nd & Sunday, April 3rd

Schwimmhalle im Olympiastützpunkt Rhein-Neckar, Heidelberg, Germany

LCM (50m)

World Championships/European Championships-qualifying Competition

German Qualification Procedure

The city of Heidelberg is hosting its Q! Cup qualifying meet this weekend, with the competition serving as a means of potentially adding one’s name to the German lineup for the 2022 World Championships and European Championships.

But the host nation isn’t the only contingent set to descend upon the Rhein-Neckar pool, with several aces out of the Netherlands also set to make appearances over the course of the 2-day affair.

From the Netherlands Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Jesse Puts, Kenzo Simons, Stan Pijnenburg, Luc Kroon, Marrit Steenbergen, and Tes Schouten are among the compeittiors making the trek to Heidelberg.

They’ll be racing against a strong domestic lineup including Zoe Vogelmann, Kathrin Demler, David Thomasberger, Christian Diener and more.

For Germany, the nation’s athletes are under an ‘open meet’ qualification system for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships, whereby they need to hit qualification times within the designated window simply at approved meets. This Heidelberg competition represents one of them.

The German qualification times for Budapest are as follows: