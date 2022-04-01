Four Indian Swimmers Arrested on Charges of Rape While at Training Camp

A group of four national level swimmers in Indiana have been arrested on charges of raping a nurse, India Express reports.

On Tuesday, Benglauru police arrested Dev Saroha, Rajath, Shiv Rana, and Yogesh Kumar. The four were charged with allegedly participating in raping a nurse there on March 24. The four were in Bengaluru for a training camp, where Rajath matched with the woman on a dating app and exchanged phone numbers.

The nurse says that she met with Rajath over dinner, and that the accused were intoxicated and raped her one after the other.

The four were fleeing police since the complaint was filed on March 25, and a special team located and arrested the four in different parts of the city.

Rana and Ratah represented the state of Haryana at national level meets, including the Indian national championships last October. Both swimmers won medals at the state level.

The training camp was organized as a result of many pools in Naryana and Delhi not operating in the winter, an official said.

Saroha and Kumar were participating in coaching certification courses, the official added.

Sushil Saroha, the father of the accused Dev, said that his son was innocent.

“My son is innocent,” Sushil said. “I spoke with him on Tuesday night. He had gone to Bengaluru last week for training and was staying in a flat with his friends. He is a swimmer and was preparing to serve the country. I am going to Bengaluru to be with him.”

Sushil is a head constable with the Delhi Police.