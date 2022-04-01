GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/1/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Baylor Stanton, 14, Gwinnett Aquatics (GA-GA): Stanton has been on fire in 2022, having set all of his SCY best times (other than the 50 breast and 50 fly) in the first three months of the year. Seven of those PBs came at the Northeast Divisional Championships last weekend, where Stanton rocketed up the all-time rankings in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Stanton now ranks third all-time in the 400 IM (3:51.68), fourth in the 100 back (48.65), 14th in the 100 fly (49.17), 16th in the 100 free (45.40), tied for 32nd in the 200 fly (1:50.61) and tied for 39th in the 50 free (20.87). Stanton’s 400 IM swim was notably just over two-tenths shy of the 13-14 NAG set by Thomas Heilman in January (3:51.46).

Audrey Derivaux, 12, Jersey Wahoos (JW-MA): Derivaux’s performances at the MA Junior Olympics resulted in a staggering 11 new best times, headlined by a 2:01.39 effort in the 200 back that ranks her seventh all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Derivaux also now ranks 15th in the 200 IM (2:05.09), 21st in the 200 fly (2:04.81), tied for 24th in the 100 fly (56.21), 37th in the 100 back (57.02), tied for 38th in the 50 back (26.71) and 41st in the 400 IM (4:29.16).

Brandon Ha, 14, DART Swimming (DART-SN): DART Swimming’s Ha launched up to seventh all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 200 fly, clocking 1:48.34 at the Southwestern Age Group Regional Championships in Fresno. Prior to that swim, his PB stood at 1:52.31, set in February, which ranked outside of the top 100. Ha also swam to a time of 49.53 in the 100 fly, ranking 32nd in age group history, and added best times in the 100 free (46.56) and 200 free (1:44.14) at the competition.

Krista Marlin, 17, Suburban Seahawks (SSC-MA): Marlin swam to six personal best times at the MA Senior SC Championships in Carlisle, Pa., highlighted by a 4:10.45 performance in the 400 IM that ranks ninth among 17-year-old girls in the 2021-22 season. Coming into the meet, her best time stood at 4:21.14. Marlin also produced a time of 1:55.68 in the 200 backstroke to rank 14th in the 2021-22 season among 17-year-olds, a clocking of 1:59.28 in the 200 IM to rank 19th, and a showing of 53.78 in the 100 back to rank 26th.

Mike Rice, 13, SwimMAC Carolina (MAC-NC): Rice put up seven best times two weekends ago at the Cary Sectionals, including a pair of swims that rank him in the top-10 all-time among 13-year-old boys. Rice clocked 21.42 in the 50 free and 53.88 in the 100 IM to rank seventh all-time in both races and first in the 2021-22 season. The SwimMAC product also recorded times that rank him 45th-fastest among 13-year-olds in the 100 free (47.91) and tied for 63rd in the 100 fly (52.31).

Nicole Zettel, 15, TAC Titans (TAC-NC): Another swimmer who churned out best times last weekend was the 15-year-old Zettel, putting up seven new PBs at the TAC Titans Tarheels States meet. Zettel’s swims included a big drop in the 500 free (4:49.84) to rank 11th this season among 15-year-olds, and a 2:00.73 in the 200 IM to rank 15th in 2021-22.

