Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 5/3/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Morgan Wu, 11, Long Island Aquatic Club (MR): Wu set a series of best times at the LIAC Speedo Long Island Challenge (LCM) last weekend, moving her near the top of the rankings this season for 11-year-old girls. Wu posted a personal best time of 1:10.36 in the 100 fly, ranking her 1st this season among 11-year-olds while her PBs in the 50 fly (31.21) and 200 free (2:21.26) rank 3rd and 5th, respectively. Additionally, she raced the 800 free and 400 IM for the first in long course, posting respective times of 10:19.08 and 5:38.98 to rank 2nd and 5th among 11-year-olds this season, respectively.

Declan McDonald, 13, Badger Swim Club, Inc. (MR): McDonald set five lifetime bests in impressive fashion at the Speedo Long Island Challenge, highlighted by what he did in the breaststroke events. He clocked 2:33.02 in the 200 breast to rank 2nd this season among 13-year-old boys, while in the 100 breast, he broke 1:11 for the first time in 1:09.90 to rank 3rd. Prior to the meet, his best times stood at 2:41.21 in the 200 and 1:11.26 in the 100. The Badger Swim Club member also set best times in the 200 IM (2:18.17), 400 free (4:26.71) and 200 free (2:06.34), ranking him 4th, 11th and 13th among 13-year-old boys this season, respectively. In the 400 IM, he clocked 4:55.14, just shy of the best time he set earlier in the month (4:53.93) which ranks 2nd among 13-year-olds this season.

Una Diaz, 14, Long Island Aquatic Club (MR): Also racing at the Long Island Challenge in East Meadow, N.Y., Diaz set a trio of best times, moving into the top six of the girls’ 13-14 age group this season in four events. The 14-year-old clocked new bests of 4:27.17 in the 400 free and 1:04.94 in the 100 back, both ranking her 5th this season for 13-14 girls. She also set a PB of 2:23.33 in the 200 IM to rank 6th this season, while her 5:04.42 swim in the 400 IM also ranks 6th (just shy of her 5:03.65 best time from July). She also posted a time of 2:21.71 in the 200 back, having hit a PB of 2:20.18 in January to rank 3rd this season in the age group.

Janiel Espinosa, 12, SwimFast (FG): Espinosa had a standout performance in the 200 fly at the Azura Spring Open LCM Invite, one of seven best times he set at the meet. Espinosa clocked 2:22.70 to lower his previous best of 2:27.12 and rank #1 in the boys’ 11-12 age group this season, falling just over one second shy of cracking the top 100 all-time. The SwimFast product also PBs in the 200 free (2:15.25), 1500 free (18:28.14), 200 back (2:33.25), 50 fly (29.64), 100 fly (1:05.30) and 200 IM (2:31.93). In addition to leading the 200 fly rankings, he sits 4th in the 100 fly and 6th in the 50 fly in the 11-12 age group.

Sage Searle, 12, Pleasanton Seahawks (PC): Searle set five best times at the Pleasanton Seahawks Senior Open (LCM), including a standout swim in the 200 back. The 12-year-old clocked 2:32.62, knocking more than three seconds off her previous best of 2:35.71 to rank 4th in the girls’ 11-12 age group this season. She also set bests in the 50 free (29.84), 100 free (1:04.01), 200 free (2:19.10) and 200 IM (2:38.52).

Nolan Rider, 15, Naval Academy Aquatic Club (MD): Rider set a pair of notable best times in the 200 back and 200 IM at the Naval Academy Aquatic Club (NAAC) Carol Chidester Invite last weekend in Annapolis, which came just prior to his 15th birthday. Fourteen during the meet, Rider clocked 2:12.50 in the 200 back to rank 5th this season in the boys’ 13-14 age group, while his time of 2:15.99 in the 200 IM ranks 12th in the 2024-25 campaign. Rider also won the 100 back (1:00.83) at the meet, just shy of his 1:00.64 best time set in late March (which ranks 4th in the age group this season).

