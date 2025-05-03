2025 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale: Day 4 Prelims Scratches – No Dressel in the 100 Fly

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Recaps
Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet
There are a couple of big scratches in the heats on the final day at Fort Lauderdale, most notably #1 seed and World Record Holder Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100 fly. The three-time Olympian is still entered in the 50 free at the end of the session so we will see him in action, but it appears that he’s focusing on the sprints here this week.
He dropped the 100 free on Day 2 before swimming the 50 fly yesterday, and his scratch here was in the longer event he was entered in as well.
Torri Huske also scratched a second event in favor of the 50 free today, dropping the 200 IM where she was the second seed behind Alex Walsh. She is the #4 seed in the 50 free.
There were no scratches for the final heat of the women’s 800, but two for the men. Charlie Clark , the #2 seed, has scratched all entries for this week and is joined by #5 Ryan Erisman, who took second in the 1500 and 400 freestyles on Days 1 and 2.
After jumping up to #2 in the 15-16 age group in the 200 fly on Day 2, Audrey Deriveaux has scratched the 100 backstroke in favor of the 100 fly this morning. She was seeded #18 in the 100 back but is the #6 seed in the fly with her time of 57.99 form last summer, and could move up from her #7 all-time age group ranking with a drop here.
Jack Dahlgren, entered in three events this morning, has scratched the 200 IM and 50 free in favor of the 100 fly. He finished fifth in the 200 fly yesterday in 1:56.95.
Trenton Julian and Grant house will not swim the 200 IM, with House having scratched the whole meet. Anna Moesch Scotty Buff and Adam Chaney have done the same, including in the 50 free where Moesch was entered #9 and Chaney was the #4 seed.
Lucien Vergnes is the final other top-16 seed, scratching the 200 breast where he was entered at #4.
Having set a best time in both prelims and finals of the 400 IM yesterday, Caroline Bricker scratches out of the 200 breast today where she was the #23 seed.
All Day 4 Prelims Scratches
- W 800 Free
- #11 Abby Dunford
- #18 Julia Strojnowska
- #29 Kyra Rabess
- #32 Paige Stepanoff
- #37 Sianna Savarda
- #40 Madeline Crawford
- #45 Dakota Tucker
- #46 Becca Mann
- #52 Gemma Gledhill
- #56 Jane Wheeler
- #61 Heidi George
- #62 Julie Brousseau
- #64 Clare Herfel
- M 800 Free
- #2 Charlie Clark
- #5 Ryan Erisman
- #9 Andrew Taylor
- #11 Luke Corey
- #12 Max Vorobiev
- #22 Jake Mason
- #24 Norvin Clontz
- #25 Jack Clancy
- #29 Alejandro Varon
- #36 Daniel Branon
- #47 Joey Eaddy
- W 100 Back
- #18 Audrey Deriveaux
- #22 Emma Harvey
- #24 Kayla Sanchez
- #44 Anna Moesch
- #48 Rebecca Diaconescu
- M 100 Back
- #13 Jack Dahlgren
- #19 Baylor Stanton
- #21 Scotty Buff
- #28 Sean Honey
- #45 Quinn Caputo
- W 200 Breast
- #23 Caroline Bricker
- #27 Dakota Tucker
- #28 Molly Mayne
- #32 Amelia Barrault
- #39 Madyson Hartway
- #43 Brooke Corrigan
- #49 Audrey Cohen
- #60 Mackenzie Pagett
- M 200 Breast
- #4 Lucien Vergnes
- #30 Norvin Clontz
- #36 Javier Colmenares
- #38 Alex Karahalis
- #39 Gabriel Manteufel
- #43 Aiden Moy
- W 100 Fly
- #21 Anita Bottazzo
- #25 Rhyan White
- #27 Catie Choate
- #42 Eleanor Sun
- #60 Adair Shaw
- #76 Brianna Cong
- #77 Reina Liu
- #80 Vivian Moulson
- M 100 Fly
- #1 Caeleb Dressel
- #17 Spencer Nicholas
- #22 Scotty Buff
- #36 Matthew Bittner
- #40 Leif Bouwman
- #52 John Kroll
- #62 Tyler Phillips
- #75 Matt Cairns
- #76 Aiden Moy
- W 200 IM
- #2 Torri Huske
- #21 Dakota Tucker
- #24 Kayla Han
- #26 Marizel Van Jaarsveld
- #35 Molly Mayne
- #45 Heidi Smithwick
- #52 Adair Shaw
- #56 Jenna Walters
- #67 Alyce Lehman
- #69 Lilly Jayne Allison
- #71 Rhyan White
- #82 Brooke Corrigan
- #85 Amelia Mason
- M 200 IM
- #7 Trenton Julian
- #8 Grant House
- #17 Alex Karahalis
- #19 Spencer Nicholas
- #25 Erick Gordillo
- #29 Mike Rice
- #35 Gavin Keogh
- #49 Rowan Cox
- #54 Aiden Moy
- #56 Myles Koff
- #59 Quinn Caputo
- #69 Toni Slavica
- #70 Kevin Vargas
- #73 Jakub Poliacik
- #74 Javier Colmenares
- W 50 free
- #9 Anna Moeesch
- #19 Kayla Sanchez
- #46 Brooke Corrigan
- #54 Alexis Schmidt
- #56 Claire Weinstein
- M 50 Free
- #4 Adam Chaney
- #15 Ed Fullum-Huot
- #18 Jack Dahlgren
- #29 Andy Kravchenko
- #42 Max zum Tobel
- #44 Leif Bouwman
- #48 John Kroll
- #52 Matthew Bittner
- #53 Scotty Buff
- #77 Sean Honey
- #98 Cooper Morley
- #108 Jack Harvey
- #111 Merrick Vanscoy
You know how you fill the stands at these meets? Stopping having the top stars scratch some of all the meet… just saying.
Understandable. Wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t give real tries for the 100 free and fly until 2027
Idk he said he just wants to do the 50 free in LA, and that was before they added all the 50s
Hope Torri focuses more on the 200im moving forward, she’s better at it and has a better chance of making teams/winning medals than the 50 free
Caeleb and Torri no 😭
But no Grant House all weekend is a big plus
Perfectly balanced as all things should be