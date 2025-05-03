Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale: Day 4 Prelims Scratches – No Dressel in the 100 Fly

Comments: 5
by Sam Blacker 5

May 03rd, 2025 News

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

There are a couple of big scratches in the heats on the final day at Fort Lauderdale, most notably #1 seed and World Record Holder Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100 fly. The three-time Olympian is still entered in the 50 free at the end of the session so we will see him in action, but it appears that he’s focusing on the sprints here this week.

He dropped the 100 free on Day 2 before swimming the 50 fly yesterday, and his scratch here was in the longer event he was entered in as well.

Torri Huske also scratched a second event in favor of the 50 free today, dropping the 200 IM where she was the second seed behind Alex Walsh. She is the #4 seed in the 50 free.

There were no scratches for the final heat of the women’s 800, but two for the men. Charlie Clark , the #2 seed, has scratched all entries for this week and is joined by #5 Ryan Erisman, who took second in the 1500 and 400 freestyles on Days 1 and 2.

After jumping up to #2 in the 15-16 age group in the 200 fly on Day 2, Audrey Deriveaux has scratched the 100 backstroke in favor of the 100 fly this morning. She was seeded #18 in the 100 back but is the #6 seed in the fly with her time of 57.99 form last summer, and could move up from her #7 all-time age group ranking with a drop here.

Jack Dahlgren, entered in three events this morning, has scratched the 200 IM and 50 free in favor of the 100 fly. He finished fifth in the 200 fly yesterday in 1:56.95.

Trenton Julian and Grant house will not swim the 200 IM, with House having scratched the whole meet. Anna Moesch Scotty Buff and Adam Chaney have done the same, including in the 50 free where Moesch was entered #9 and Chaney was the #4 seed.

Lucien Vergnes is the final other top-16 seed, scratching the 200 breast where he was entered at #4.

Having set a best time in both prelims and finals of the 400 IM yesterday, Caroline Bricker scratches out of the 200 breast today where she was the #23 seed.

All Day 4 Prelims Scratches

I_said_it
3 minutes ago

You know how you fill the stands at these meets? Stopping having the top stars scratch some of all the meet… just saying.

0
0
Reply
John26
43 minutes ago

Understandable. Wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t give real tries for the 100 free and fly until 2027

1
-1
Reply
WaterAce
Reply to  John26
19 minutes ago

Idk he said he just wants to do the 50 free in LA, and that was before they added all the 50s

0
0
Reply
WaterAce
1 hour ago

Hope Torri focuses more on the 200im moving forward, she’s better at it and has a better chance of making teams/winning medals than the 50 free

0
0
Reply
WaterAce
1 hour ago

Caeleb and Torri no 😭

But no Grant House all weekend is a big plus

Perfectly balanced as all things should be

0
0
Reply

