In Year 13 of Her International Career, Katie Ledecky Still Working on “Taking the Next Step”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Katie Ledecky is having one of the best meets of her career in Fort Lauderdale, having swum a 15:24 in the 1500 free and 3:56.8 in the 400 free, both the 2nd-best swims of her life in the respective events. When reflecting on her weekend, Ledecky seemed thrilled, noting that if the summer ended this week, she’d be happy with her season.

The 14x Olympic medalist has been swimming (and winning) on the international stage since the age of 15 in 2012. 13 years into an illustrious international career, most athletes would feel lucky just to be relevant, let alone approach best times. But Katie Ledecky is still looking to reach another level in training and racing, chasing daily improvement in hopes of reaching heights never seen by herself, or any other woman, in history.

