Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 4/26/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Alex Kirsling, 12, Nitro Swimming (ST): Kirsling set best times in all seven events he contested at the Longhorn Aquatics 11 & Over Long Course Kick Off meet two weeks ago in Austin, moving into the top five of the boys’ 11-12 age group in six of them. Kirsling clocked 4:40.30 in the 400 free and 1:07.46 in the 100 back to rank 2nd in the age group this season, while he moves to 3rd in the 200 back (2:26.58), 4th in both the 200 free (2:10.67) and 400 IM (5:21.32), and 5th in the 200 IM (2:31.44). He added a seventh PB in the 100 fly, touching in 1:08.88 to rank 9th this season.

Abi Cowart, 12, Alamo Area Aquatic Association (ST): Cowart, representing the Alamo Area Aquatic Association at the TXLA Long Course Kick Off, swept her events in the girls’ 11-12 age group, setting new best times in the 50 back, 200 back, 50 breast, 100 breast and 200 IM. In the 50 back, Cowart clocked 33.07 to rank her 1st this season in the 11-12 age group, while in the 200 back, she went 2:29.44 to rank 2nd, and she also ranks 9th in the 200 IM (2:36.62). The 12-year-old also swam to times that rank her 10th this season in the 50 breast (38.03) and 14th in the 100 breast (1:23.93), while in the 200 free, her time of 2:15.91 ranks 2nd, though it’s just shy of her PB set last summer (2:15.40).

Derek Hernandez-Ojeda, 14, Nitro Swimming (ST): Also racing at the TXLA Long Course Kick Off, Hernandez-Ojeda set five lifetime bests, including cracking the top 100 list in the boys’ 13-14 200 back. Hernandez-Ojeda shattered his previous best time of 2:17.42 in 2:08.72, ranking him 89th all-time in the 13-14 age group and 1st this season. He also set best times to rank 3rd this season in the 200 fly (2:09.36), 5th in the 100 fly (59.19), 8th in the 400 IM (4:43.89), and 15th in the 100 back (1:02.77).

Adalyn Lee, 14, Brea Aquatics (CA): Lee set four best times at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions two weeks ago, highlighted by what she did in the 400 IM. The 14-year-old knocked more than two seconds off her personal best in 4:54.95, ranking her 1st this season in the girls’ 13-14 age group and falling just shy of cracking the top 100 all-time. She also clocked 4:23.95 in the 400 free to rank 3rd this season, 58.99 in the 100 free to rank 9th, and 1:06.41 in the 100 fly to tie for 11th.

Miles Lee, 10, CAC Boulder Riptide (CO): Lee set best times across the board at the GCST Spring Invite in Fort Myers, Florida, putting himself near the top of the boys’ 10 & under long course rankings this season. Lee now ranks 1st this season in the age group in the 50 back (34.17), 100 back (1:13.61) and 50 breast (39.90), 2nd in the 50 free (29.58) and 100 breast (1:28.02), 3rd in the 100 free (1:05.95) and 50 fly (32.49), and 4th in the 100 fly (1:18.30).

Brookyln Cross, 10, Paseo Aquatics Swim Team (CA): Cross won five events in the girls’ 10 & under age group at the Buenaventura LCM Opener in Ventura, California, setting notable best times in the free and fly events. The 10-year-old clocked 33.94 in the 50 fly to rank 3rd this season in the age group, while in the 100 fly, her time of 1:18.66 ranks 5th. She also ranks 4th in the 400 free (5:19.14), 12th in the 50 free (32.38) and 13th in the 100 free (1:12.28) after her swims two weeks ago.

About Spectrum

Since 1972, Spectrum Aquatics has been setting the standard for excellence in competition. Backed by a team of driven professionals, we proudly design and manufacture high-quality, custom products in our Missoula, Montana facility. With unmatched expertise and an unrelenting commitment to innovation, we don’t just meet expectations—we exceed them, delivering superior solutions tailored to your specific needs and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in competitive swimming.

Follow Spectrum Aquatics

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpectrumAquatics

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectrum-products

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spectrumaquatics

Spectrum is a SwimSwam partner.