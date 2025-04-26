Seven More USMS Records Go Down On Second Day Of Spring National Championships

2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

The 2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships continued on Friday at the Northside ISD Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas, with 1,741 swimmers converging for day two.

Seven USMS records were posted during Friday’s action—three in relays and four in individual events.

In the mixed 200 freestyle relay, two records were shattered. The Olympic Club dominated the 25+ age group, as Mark Andrew (20.29), Julian Mackrel (19.92), Lauren Green (23.57), and Virginia Burns (23.00) combined for a time of 1:26.78, nearly a full second faster than New York Athletic Club’s 2023 mark of 1:27.54.

Just one day prior, the same trio—this time with Marie Ballenger stepping in for Green—clocked a time of 3:11.10 in the mixed 400 free relay, slicing over five seconds off the previous record.

In the 75+ mixed 200 free relay, Swim Fort Lauderdale made a statement. Steven Heck (27.78), Glenn Gruber (28.34), Linda Webb (38.11), and Cecilia McCloskey (31.11) teamed up for a 2:05.34, taking down Oregon Masters’ 2024 USMS record of 2:11.44.

The same quartet notched the 75+ mixed 400 free relay record on Thursday by a staggering 35.81 seconds—with Hubie Kerns subbing in for Gruber.

In the 75+ men’s 200 medley relay, Fort Lauderdale once again impressed. Heck (backstroke, 33.09), Kerns (breaststroke, 35.95), Gruber (butterfly, 32.71), and Bruce Rollins (freestyle, 29.56) recorded a time of 2:11.31, eclipsing San Diego Masters’ 2019 standard of 2:15.38.

Now for the individual records. In the men’s 70-74 100 back, Tom Wolf of Lone Star Masters improved upon his own national record with a time 1:00.62, lowering his previous best of 1:01.09 set earlier this month.

The aforementioned Cecilia McCloskey wasn’t done making history—she added the women’s 75-79 100 back mark to her meet resume with a 1:13.34, clipping her 1:13.95 from March.

Menlo Masters’ Daniela Barnea crushed her own women’s 80-84 100 fly record, posting 1:39.43 to better the 1:41.55 she set last June.

Additionally, Swim Kentucky Masters’ Avraham Solano logged a time of 4:27.10 in the men’s 55-59 400 IM, undercutting Jim Sauer’s 2014 record of 4:28.66.

Another standout swim, though not a record, came in the men’s 30-34 200 free, where Lucas Bureau of 1693 Club outpaced NYAC’s Anton Ipsen, winning 1:38.30 to 1:39.82. Ipsen bounced back later in the session to win the 400 IM in 4:02.19, ahead of teammate Austin Quinn’s 4:10.42.

As SwimSwam reported on Thursday, Ipsen also shattered the men’s 30-34 USMS record in the 1000 free with a 9:17.76, chopping 7.25 seconds off the prior mark of 9:25.01. Both the 1000 and 1650 free took place yesterday, but the former NC State standout—and 2018 NCAA mile champion—chose to contest the shorter distance. Despite representing Denmark internationally, his USMS membership allows him to set American masters records.

Former backstroke NCAA record holder and Stanford alum Ally Howe, representing NYAC, was in action twice during the session. Competing in the 25-29 age group, she opened her day with a 2nd-place showing in the 100 fly (54.31), finishing behind Dakota Luther of Texas Longhorn Aquatics, who won in 53.68. Luther, a 2017 U.S. World Championships team member in the 200 fly (LCM), also placed 5th in that event at last June’s U.S. Olympic Trials. Howe later returned to win the 100 back in 54.29. She currently holds the U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) records for the 50 back (24.70), 100 back (52.69), and 200 back (1:55.90) in this age bracket.

If you missed the live action, replays are available through “U.S. Masters Swimming Events Live Streaming” on YouTube. Due to the large number of competitors, there are separate livestreams for odd- and even-numbered heats, with the races being conducted in two different pools. Be sure to check the heat sheets to find a specific race.

Odd Heats:

Even Heats: