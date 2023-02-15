Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UVA Women Break 200 Free Relay NCAA, US Open, and American Record With A 1:23.87

Comments: 4
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 4

February 15th, 2023 ACC, College, National, News

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Surprise surprise, the UVA women just broke another relay record.

This time, the quartet of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Alex Walsh took down their own 200 free relay NCAA, US Open, and American record and combined for a time of 1:23.87. Their previous record was set last year at 2022 ACCs, where they went over half a second slower with a 1:24.47.

Douglass led things off with a 20.95, which is just 0.11 seconds off of her 20.84 America, US Open, and NCAA record. Her time from tonight ties as the fifth-fastest performance of all-time.

All Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Yard Free:

  1. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 20.84 (2022)
  2. Kate Douglass, Virginia — 20.87 (2022)
  3. Abbey Weitzeil, Cal — 20.90 (2019)
  4. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia — 20.94 (2022)
  5. Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023) — 20.95

Then, Gretchen Walsh popped a 20.48 split, which ranks as the fourth-fastest relay split of all time. Going third was Cuomo, who dropped a massive 21.14 split. This split was considerably faster than the 21.41 she split on UVA’s previous 200 free relay record. Then, Alex Walsh closed things off with a 21.30 anchor.

UVA’s relay lineup deviated from what they typically put together, as previously they would always have Gretchen Walsh anchoring.

Split Comparison, 2022 vs. 2023

UVA, 2023 ACCs (Current US Open Record) UVA, 2022 ACCs (Former US Open Record)
50y Kate Douglass — 20.95 Kate Douglass — 21.10
100y Gretchen Walsh — 20.48 Alex Walsh — 21.38
150y Lexi Cuomo — 21.14 Lexi Cuomo — 21.48
200y Alex Walsh — 21.30 Gretchen Walsh — 20.58
Total 1:23.87 1:24.47

As you can tell from the splits, every single swimmer on this UVA relay got faster from last year, with Cuomo’s split accounting for a good portion of that time drop.

Yesterday, the same four swimmers that broke the 200 free record broke the NCAA, US Open, and American record in the 200 medley relay.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
thezwimmer
7 seconds ago

A relay of four women averaging under 21.00 is nothing short of incredible!

0
0
Reply
HOOlove
50 minutes ago

Wooooooo

1
0
Reply
jeff
53 minutes ago

Douglass and the Walshs’ splits were more or less expected (still crazy fast) but Cuomo putting out a 21.1 was not something I was really predicting

7
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  jeff
52 minutes ago

it seems like Cuomo on free and Douglass on fly might be the way to go on the 4×50 medley

5
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!