UVA Women Break 200 Free Relay NCAA, US Open, and American Record With A 1:23.87

2023 ACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Surprise surprise, the UVA women just broke another relay record.

This time, the quartet of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Alex Walsh took down their own 200 free relay NCAA, US Open, and American record and combined for a time of 1:23.87. Their previous record was set last year at 2022 ACCs, where they went over half a second slower with a 1:24.47.

Douglass led things off with a 20.95, which is just 0.11 seconds off of her 20.84 America, US Open, and NCAA record. Her time from tonight ties as the fifth-fastest performance of all-time.

All Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Yard Free:

Then, Gretchen Walsh popped a 20.48 split, which ranks as the fourth-fastest relay split of all time. Going third was Cuomo, who dropped a massive 21.14 split. This split was considerably faster than the 21.41 she split on UVA’s previous 200 free relay record. Then, Alex Walsh closed things off with a 21.30 anchor.

UVA’s relay lineup deviated from what they typically put together, as previously they would always have Gretchen Walsh anchoring.

Split Comparison, 2022 vs. 2023

As you can tell from the splits, every single swimmer on this UVA relay got faster from last year, with Cuomo’s split accounting for a good portion of that time drop.

Yesterday, the same four swimmers that broke the 200 free record broke the NCAA, US Open, and American record in the 200 medley relay.