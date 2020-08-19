Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces 2020-2021 National Team With New Qualifying Criteria

A pandemic-shortened season threw a wrench into the typical selection process for the U.S. National Team, but USA Swimming has announced its roster and the new selection criteria.

Typically, the national team comprises the top 6 swimmers in each Olympic event across either the entire season or a selection of the top few national- and international-level meets. But with the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting competitive events since March (including the cancellation of the tail end of the Pro Swim Series, the U.S. Olympic Trials, and the Olympics), USA Swimming came up with a new system for putting together its national team:

  • All members of the 2019-2020 National Team remain on the roster
  • Any swimmer who hit a time faster than last year’s 6th-place time prior to March 17, 2020 is added to the team

In open water, the 2019-2020 National Teamers also carried over, with remaining positions filled based on results of the 2019 10K National Championship.

In the pool, both Molly Hannis and Sam Stewart joined the roster based on big swims this season after not appearing on last year’s National Team.

Per USA Swimming, Michael Andrew leads all swimmers with five National Team events, including one in each stroke. Athletes with four events include Melanie Margalis, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Ally McHugh, Erica Sullivan, Ashley Twichell, Zane Grothe and Bobby Finke.

Meanwhile Allison Schmitt and Haley Anderson have made their 11th National Teams and Matt Grevers has made his 13th.

You can view the full 2020-2021 National Team roster here.

Women’s Roster By Event

Men’s Roster By Event

The U.S. National Team earns several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among others. We broke down a number of the key benefits a few years ago, and you can check up on that story here.

Women

Name Events
1 Erica Sullivan 400FR 800FR 1500FR 10K
2 Ashley Twichell 400FR 800FR 1500FR 10K
3 Katie Ledecky 200FR 400FR 800FR 1500FR
4 Regan Smith 100BK 200BK 100FL 200FL
5 Ally McHugh 400FR 800FR 1500FR 400IM
6 Melanie Margalis 400FR 100BR 200IM 400IM
7 Simone Manuel 50FR 100FR 200FR
8 Kathleen Baker 100BK 200BK 200IM
9 Madisyn Cox 200BR 200IM 400IM
10 Leah Smith 200FR 400FR 800FR
11 Katie McLaughlin 200FR 100FL
12 Erika Brown 50FR 100FR
13 Margo Geer 50FR 100FR
14 Gretchen Walsh 50FR 100FR
15 Abbey Weitzeil 50FR 100FR
16 Haley Anderson 400FR 10K
17 Sierra Schmidt 800FR 1500FR
18 Bethany Galat 100BR 200BR
19 Lilly King 100BR 200BR
20 Annie Lazor 100BR 200BR
21 Hali Flickinger 200BK 200FL
22 Allison Schmitt 100FR 200FR
23 Alex Walsh 200BK 200IM
24 Ella Eastin 200IM 400IM
25 Phoebe Bacon 100BK
26 Katharine Berkoff 100BK
27 Lisa Bratton 200BK
28 Katy Campbell 10K
29 Mallory Comerford 100FR
30 Kelsi Dahlia 100FL
31 Gabby DeLoof 200FR
32 Kaitlyn Dobler 100BR
33 Katie Drabot 200FL
34 Emily Escobedo 200BR
35 Brooke Forde 400IM
36 Elise Haan 100BK
37 Molly Hannis 100BR
38 Charlotte Hook 200FL
39 Torri Huske 100FL
40 Amanda Kendall 100FL
41 Breeja Larson 100BR
42 Dakota Luther 200FL
43 Becca Mann 10K
44 Kensey McMahon 1500FR
45 Kaersten Meitz 400FR
46 Hannah Moore 10K
47 Lillie Nordmann 200FL
48 Maxine Parker 50FR
49 Makayla Sargent 400IM
50 Meghan Small 200IM
51 Olivia Smoliga 100BK
52 Isabelle Stadden 200BK
53 Kendyl Stewart 100FL
54 Micah Sumrall 200BR
55 Aly Tetzloff 100FL
56 Emma Weyant 400IM

Men

Name Events
1 Michael Andrew 50FR 100BK 100BR 100FL 200IM
2 Zane Grothe 400FR 800FR 1500FR 10K
3 Bobby Finke 400FR 800FR 1500FR 400IM
4 Caeleb Dressel 50FR 100FR 100FL
5 Michael Brinegar 800FR 1500FR 10K
6 Jordan Wilimovsky 800FR 1500FR 10K
7 Andrew Seliskar 200FR 100FL 200IM
8 Shaine Casas 100BK 200BK 200IM
9 Maxime Rooney 100FR 100FL
10 Zach Apple 50FR 100FR
11 Ryan Held 50FR 100FR
12 Ryan Murphy 100BK 200BK
13 Jacob Pebley 100BK 200BK
14 Cody Miller 100BR 200BR
15 Andrew Wilson 100BR 200BR
16 Tom Shields 100FL 200FL
17 Blake Pieroni 100FR 200FR
18 Kieran Smith 200FR 400FR
19 Carson Foster 200IM 400IM
20 Chase Kalisz 200IM 400IM
21 Andrew Abruzzo 400FR 800FR
22 Jake Mitchell 400FR 800FR
23 Nathan Adrian 50FR
24 Nicolas Albiero 200FL
25 Clark Beach 200BK
26 Michael Chadwick 50FR
27 Jack Conger 100FL
28 David Curtiss 50FR
29 Mitch D’Arrigo 400FR
30 Abrahm DeVine 200IM
31 Dean Farris 200FR
32 Nic Fink 200BR
33 Ian Finnerty 100BR
34 Brandon Fischer 100BR
35 Brennan Gravley 10K
36 Matt Grevers 100BK
37 Sean Grieshop 400IM
38 Townley Haas 200FR
39 Zach Harting 200FL
40 David Heron 10K
41 Tate Jackson 100FR
42 Trenton Julian 200FL
43 Arik Katz 1500FR
44 Austin Katz 200BK
45 Eric Knowles 400FR
46 Will Licon 200BR
47 Jay Litherland 400IM
48 Ryan Lochte 200IM
49 Joshua Matheny 200BR
50 Bryce Mefford 200BK
51 Nick Norman 1500FR
52 Devon Nowicki 100BR
53 Josh Prenot 200BR
54 Justin Ress 100BK
55 Jack Saunderson 100FL
56 Miles Smachlo 200FL
57 Sam Stewart 200IM
58 Charlie Swanson 400IM
59 Luca Urlando 200FL

