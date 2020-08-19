USA Swimming Announces 2020-2021 National Team With New Qualifying Criteria

A pandemic-shortened season threw a wrench into the typical selection process for the U.S. National Team, but USA Swimming has announced its roster and the new selection criteria.

Typically, the national team comprises the top 6 swimmers in each Olympic event across either the entire season or a selection of the top few national- and international-level meets. But with the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting competitive events since March (including the cancellation of the tail end of the Pro Swim Series, the U.S. Olympic Trials, and the Olympics), USA Swimming came up with a new system for putting together its national team:

All members of the 2019-2020 National Team remain on the roster

Any swimmer who hit a time faster than last year’s 6th-place time prior to March 17, 2020 is added to the team

In open water, the 2019-2020 National Teamers also carried over, with remaining positions filled based on results of the 2019 10K National Championship.

In the pool, both Molly Hannis and Sam Stewart joined the roster based on big swims this season after not appearing on last year’s National Team.

Per USA Swimming, Michael Andrew leads all swimmers with five National Team events, including one in each stroke. Athletes with four events include Melanie Margalis, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Ally McHugh, Erica Sullivan, Ashley Twichell, Zane Grothe and Bobby Finke.

Meanwhile Allison Schmitt and Haley Anderson have made their 11th National Teams and Matt Grevers has made his 13th.

The U.S. National Team earns several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among others. We broke down a number of the key benefits a few years ago, and you can check up on that story here.

Women

Name Events 1 Erica Sullivan 400FR 800FR 1500FR 10K 2 Ashley Twichell 400FR 800FR 1500FR 10K 3 Katie Ledecky 200FR 400FR 800FR 1500FR 4 Regan Smith 100BK 200BK 100FL 200FL 5 Ally McHugh 400FR 800FR 1500FR 400IM 6 Melanie Margalis 400FR 100BR 200IM 400IM 7 Simone Manuel 50FR 100FR 200FR 8 Kathleen Baker 100BK 200BK 200IM 9 Madisyn Cox 200BR 200IM 400IM 10 Leah Smith 200FR 400FR 800FR 11 Katie McLaughlin 200FR 100FL 12 Erika Brown 50FR 100FR 13 Margo Geer 50FR 100FR 14 Gretchen Walsh 50FR 100FR 15 Abbey Weitzeil 50FR 100FR 16 Haley Anderson 400FR 10K 17 Sierra Schmidt 800FR 1500FR 18 Bethany Galat 100BR 200BR 19 Lilly King 100BR 200BR 20 Annie Lazor 100BR 200BR 21 Hali Flickinger 200BK 200FL 22 Allison Schmitt 100FR 200FR 23 Alex Walsh 200BK 200IM 24 Ella Eastin 200IM 400IM 25 Phoebe Bacon 100BK 26 Katharine Berkoff 100BK 27 Lisa Bratton 200BK 28 Katy Campbell 10K 29 Mallory Comerford 100FR 30 Kelsi Dahlia 100FL 31 Gabby DeLoof 200FR 32 Kaitlyn Dobler 100BR 33 Katie Drabot 200FL 34 Emily Escobedo 200BR 35 Brooke Forde 400IM 36 Elise Haan 100BK 37 Molly Hannis 100BR 38 Charlotte Hook 200FL 39 Torri Huske 100FL 40 Amanda Kendall 100FL 41 Breeja Larson 100BR 42 Dakota Luther 200FL 43 Becca Mann 10K 44 Kensey McMahon 1500FR 45 Kaersten Meitz 400FR 46 Hannah Moore 10K 47 Lillie Nordmann 200FL 48 Maxine Parker 50FR 49 Makayla Sargent 400IM 50 Meghan Small 200IM 51 Olivia Smoliga 100BK 52 Isabelle Stadden 200BK 53 Kendyl Stewart 100FL 54 Micah Sumrall 200BR 55 Aly Tetzloff 100FL 56 Emma Weyant 400IM

Men