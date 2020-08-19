USA Swimming Announces 2020-2021 National Team With New Qualifying Criteria

A pandemic-shortened season threw a wrench into the typical selection process for the U.S. National Team, but USA Swimming has announced its roster and the new selection criteria.
Typically, the national team comprises the top 6 swimmers in each Olympic event across either the entire season or a selection of the top few national- and international-level meets. But with the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting competitive events since March (including the cancellation of the tail end of the Pro Swim Series, the U.S. Olympic Trials, and the Olympics), USA Swimming came up with a new system for putting together its national team:
- All members of the 2019-2020 National Team remain on the roster
- Any swimmer who hit a time faster than last year’s 6th-place time prior to March 17, 2020 is added to the team
In open water, the 2019-2020 National Teamers also carried over, with remaining positions filled based on results of the 2019 10K National Championship.
In the pool, both Molly Hannis and Sam Stewart joined the roster based on big swims this season after not appearing on last year’s National Team.
Per USA Swimming, Michael Andrew leads all swimmers with five National Team events, including one in each stroke. Athletes with four events include Melanie Margalis, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Ally McHugh, Erica Sullivan, Ashley Twichell, Zane Grothe and Bobby Finke.
Meanwhile Allison Schmitt and Haley Anderson have made their 11th National Teams and Matt Grevers has made his 13th.
You can view the full 2020-2021 National Team roster here.
Women’s Roster By Event
Men’s Roster By Event
The U.S. National Team earns several key benefits, including access to monthly stipends, meet reimbursement, athlete health insurance, and Olympic Training Center access, among others. We broke down a number of the key benefits a few years ago, and you can check up on that story here.
Women
|Name
|Events
|1
|Erica Sullivan
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|10K
|2
|Ashley Twichell
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|10K
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|200FR
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|4
|Regan Smith
|100BK
|200BK
|100FL
|200FL
|5
|Ally McHugh
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|400IM
|6
|Melanie Margalis
|400FR
|100BR
|200IM
|400IM
|7
|Simone Manuel
|50FR
|100FR
|200FR
|8
|Kathleen Baker
|100BK
|200BK
|200IM
|9
|Madisyn Cox
|200BR
|200IM
|400IM
|10
|Leah Smith
|200FR
|400FR
|800FR
|11
|Katie McLaughlin
|200FR
|100FL
|12
|Erika Brown
|50FR
|100FR
|13
|Margo Geer
|50FR
|100FR
|14
|Gretchen Walsh
|50FR
|100FR
|15
|Abbey Weitzeil
|50FR
|100FR
|16
|Haley Anderson
|400FR
|10K
|17
|Sierra Schmidt
|800FR
|1500FR
|18
|Bethany Galat
|100BR
|200BR
|19
|Lilly King
|100BR
|200BR
|20
|Annie Lazor
|100BR
|200BR
|21
|Hali Flickinger
|200BK
|200FL
|22
|Allison Schmitt
|100FR
|200FR
|23
|Alex Walsh
|200BK
|200IM
|24
|Ella Eastin
|200IM
|400IM
|25
|Phoebe Bacon
|100BK
|26
|Katharine Berkoff
|100BK
|27
|Lisa Bratton
|200BK
|28
|Katy Campbell
|10K
|29
|Mallory Comerford
|100FR
|30
|Kelsi Dahlia
|100FL
|31
|Gabby DeLoof
|200FR
|32
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|100BR
|33
|Katie Drabot
|200FL
|34
|Emily Escobedo
|200BR
|35
|Brooke Forde
|400IM
|36
|Elise Haan
|100BK
|37
|Molly Hannis
|100BR
|38
|Charlotte Hook
|200FL
|39
|Torri Huske
|100FL
|40
|Amanda Kendall
|100FL
|41
|Breeja Larson
|100BR
|42
|Dakota Luther
|200FL
|43
|Becca Mann
|10K
|44
|Kensey McMahon
|1500FR
|45
|Kaersten Meitz
|400FR
|46
|Hannah Moore
|10K
|47
|Lillie Nordmann
|200FL
|48
|Maxine Parker
|50FR
|49
|Makayla Sargent
|400IM
|50
|Meghan Small
|200IM
|51
|Olivia Smoliga
|100BK
|52
|Isabelle Stadden
|200BK
|53
|Kendyl Stewart
|100FL
|54
|Micah Sumrall
|200BR
|55
|Aly Tetzloff
|100FL
|56
|Emma Weyant
|400IM
Men
|Name
|Events
|1
|Michael Andrew
|50FR
|100BK
|100BR
|100FL
|200IM
|2
|Zane Grothe
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|10K
|3
|Bobby Finke
|400FR
|800FR
|1500FR
|400IM
|4
|Caeleb Dressel
|50FR
|100FR
|100FL
|5
|Michael Brinegar
|800FR
|1500FR
|10K
|6
|Jordan Wilimovsky
|800FR
|1500FR
|10K
|7
|Andrew Seliskar
|200FR
|100FL
|200IM
|8
|Shaine Casas
|100BK
|200BK
|200IM
|9
|Maxime Rooney
|100FR
|100FL
|10
|Zach Apple
|50FR
|100FR
|11
|Ryan Held
|50FR
|100FR
|12
|Ryan Murphy
|100BK
|200BK
|13
|Jacob Pebley
|100BK
|200BK
|14
|Cody Miller
|100BR
|200BR
|15
|Andrew Wilson
|100BR
|200BR
|16
|Tom Shields
|100FL
|200FL
|17
|Blake Pieroni
|100FR
|200FR
|18
|Kieran Smith
|200FR
|400FR
|19
|Carson Foster
|200IM
|400IM
|20
|Chase Kalisz
|200IM
|400IM
|21
|Andrew Abruzzo
|400FR
|800FR
|22
|Jake Mitchell
|400FR
|800FR
|23
|Nathan Adrian
|50FR
|24
|Nicolas Albiero
|200FL
|25
|Clark Beach
|200BK
|26
|Michael Chadwick
|50FR
|27
|Jack Conger
|100FL
|28
|David Curtiss
|50FR
|29
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|400FR
|30
|Abrahm DeVine
|200IM
|31
|Dean Farris
|200FR
|32
|Nic Fink
|200BR
|33
|Ian Finnerty
|100BR
|34
|Brandon Fischer
|100BR
|35
|Brennan Gravley
|10K
|36
|Matt Grevers
|100BK
|37
|Sean Grieshop
|400IM
|38
|Townley Haas
|200FR
|39
|Zach Harting
|200FL
|40
|David Heron
|10K
|41
|Tate Jackson
|100FR
|42
|Trenton Julian
|200FL
|43
|Arik Katz
|1500FR
|44
|Austin Katz
|200BK
|45
|Eric Knowles
|400FR
|46
|Will Licon
|200BR
|47
|Jay Litherland
|400IM
|48
|Ryan Lochte
|200IM
|49
|Joshua Matheny
|200BR
|50
|Bryce Mefford
|200BK
|51
|Nick Norman
|1500FR
|52
|Devon Nowicki
|100BR
|53
|Josh Prenot
|200BR
|54
|Justin Ress
|100BK
|55
|Jack Saunderson
|100FL
|56
|Miles Smachlo
|200FL
|57
|Sam Stewart
|200IM
|58
|Charlie Swanson
|400IM
|59
|Luca Urlando
|200FL
Minor correction, the list includes Caleb Dressel in the 40FR?
Fixed…
I wanna make it in the 40 free like Caeleb.