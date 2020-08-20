Daily Swim Coach Workout #189

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Post meet practice.
Warm-up
1×800 swim
3x
4×25 fly drill w/epic under water [how far-fast under water @35
4×50 kick free [swimming w/soft hand catch – FAST feet] @50
8×25 4k1p fly – explosive kick @35
4x
3×50 mod – recovery choice kick @1:00
2×200 choice kick EN2 [HR 160-180 Strong kick]@3:10/3:20/3:30/3:40
2×25 fly kick – epic under water [under water speed] @40
4×25 fly kick – epic under water squad not kicking under water [email protected]
3x
2×25 BR drill – head up Br PPP [BR w/flutter kick] quick hands @35
3×75 EN1 fly/bk/br @1:05
2×25 back drill – sit-n-spin @35
2×25 12k3p back – great catch @35
1×25 fly sprint – no breath
Coach Notes
EN1=Endurance level #1 – HR 110-140 – good form. EN2=Anaerobic Thresh. – HR 160-180. PPP – BR pull w/aggressive free kick. Sit-n-spin – for fast backstroke hands. Sit in the water. Move hands fast.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
