Daily Swim Coach Workout #189

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Post meet practice.

Warm-up

1×800 swim

3x

4×25 fly drill w/epic under water [how far-fast under water @35

4×50 kick free [swimming w/soft hand catch – FAST feet] @50

8×25 4k1p fly – explosive kick @35

4x

3×50 mod – recovery choice kick @1:00

2×200 choice kick EN2 [HR 160-180 Strong kick]@3:10/3:20/3:30/3:40

2×25 fly kick – epic under water [under water speed] @40

4×25 fly kick – epic under water squad not kicking under water [email protected]

3x

2×25 BR drill – head up Br PPP [BR w/flutter kick] quick hands @35

3×75 EN1 fly/bk/br @1:05

2×25 back drill – sit-n-spin @35

2×25 12k3p back – great catch @35

1×25 fly sprint – no breath