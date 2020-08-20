Evelyn Dice Sends Verbal Commitment to Wayne State for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evelyn Dice from Waterford, Michigan has announced her verbal commitment to in-state Wayne State University for 2021-22.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and to further my academics at Wayne State University! I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches that have helped me over the years! Go Warriors!💚💛”

A rising senior at Clarkston High School, Dice swims year-round with Liquid Lightning. She competed as a sophomore at the 2018 Michigan High School Girls Division 1 State Championships, coming in 25th in the 50 free and 26th in the 100 fly in prelims. Her best times in those two events came from that season.

In club swimming, Dice excels in 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly. She swam all those events at Circle City Classic in January and the 50/100 free, 100 back and 100 fly at the Michigan Open in March. Last summer, she competed at Michigan Senior Open Long Course Championships, notching PBs in the LCM 50 back and 50 fly. At 2019 Cleveland Sectionals, she improved her lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free (27.94) and 200 back. In Indianapolis last spring, she added PBs in the LCM 100 back (1:08.86), 100 fly (1:07.54), and 100 free (1:02.21).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.76

100 free – 55.00

100 fly – 58.74

100 back – 59.83

200 back – 2:09.74

Wayne State had 5 sub-24 sprint freestylers and 3 sub-59 100 flyers on the roster last season. Dice will overlap with Julia Brunner, the 2019-20 top-ranked swimmer in both events (23.57/55.46). She will just miss 57.0 butterflyer Haley Groteler but she will spend 2 years with Maddy Chorley (24.56 free, 57.85 fly) and Marina Tarlev (24.44 free, 1:01.94 fly).

