USA Jour 3 : Dressel sauve son 100 papillon, Kalisz assure dans les 4 nages

2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Regan Smith and Olympic medalist Kathleen Baker will go up against a stacked 100 back field after tying for the 200 back win.

Ryan Murphy Breaks Down 24 Second AR in 24 Seconds (Video) After a very good 200 back, Murphy brought in another title tonight with a new American Record.

U.S. Nationals Performance vs Seed so Far The U.S. national championships have been fast so far at the top end compared to last year. Average times in the finals are down almost across the board