US Tokyo Olympian Patrick Callan Transferring to Cal for Fifth Year

US Tokyo Olympian Patrick Callan has announced that he will be transferring to Cal to use his COVID-19 fifth year. Callan made the announcement by placing the Cal Men’s Swimming and Diving Instagram handle in his own Instagram bio.

Callan graduated from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business this spring with a degree in Business Administration. Callan originally announced mid-March that he planned to stay at Michigan for a fifth year, but then entered the transfer portal slightly over a week ago.

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this past season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

Callan helped the Wolverines to a third place finish at the 2022 Men’s Big Ten Championships. There he finished sixth in the 200 and 500 freestyles. He also competed at the 2022 NCAA Championships and finished 22nd in the 200 freestyle (1:33.14) and 28th in the 500 freestyle (4:16.44).

Callan made the US Olympic Team this past summer after finishing 6th in the 200 freestyle at Wave II Olympic Trials. He competed in the 4×200 freestyle as he swam the third leg of the prelims relay. That relay was fifth heading into finals.

He most recently competed at the International Team Trials where he swam a 3:55.26 400 freestyle and a 1:48.76 200 freestyle in prelims. He scratched both event finals.

Callan’s best SCY times are:

100 freestyle: 43.23

200 freestyle: 1:32.63

500 freestyle: 4:11.79

The Cal men won the 2022 NCAA Championship after scoring 488 points, ahead of second place Texas who scored 437 points. Callan’s best times have the potential to add to the Golden Bears points as his best 500 freestyle time would have finished seventh. Notably, the Cal men had no scoreres in the 500 freestyle. That was one of only three events in which Cal scored zero points at this year’s Men’s NCAA Championship.

Callan also has the potential to make a huge impact at the conference level. Callan’s best times would have won the 500 freestyle and finished fourth in the 200 freestyle.

Callan will help fill the gap left by fifth year seniors Daniel Carr, Sean Grieshop, Trenton Julian, and Bryce Mefford who all were members of Cal’s NCAA roster. So far, Callan is the first announced fifth year for Cal.