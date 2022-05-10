Michigan Olympian Patrick Callan Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The University of Michigan has taken another possible hit via the NCAA transfer portal. The latest entrance is Tokyo 2020 US Olympian Patrick Callan, who entered the portal on Monday.

Callan says he has not yet decided whether to transfer, but is exploring the option.

“I have not made any decision on whether or not I am leaving the University of Michigan,” Callan told SwimSwam. “I have recently been considering moving on, but I am keeping the option open to return to Michigan for my 5th year of eligibility. I love this team with my whole heart, but I believe it’s a good time for me to evaluate all of my options and make the best decision for my life moving forward.”

Entering the portal does not require an athlete to transfer; rather, it gives them more flexibility in contacting other programs about the possibility of transferring.

Calan is currently marked with a “do not contact” note in the portal, which indicates that coaches of prospective programs are not supposed to reach out to him.

Callan has one year of eligibility remaining: the bonus 5th year awarded to all athletes who competed in the 2020-2021 season because of the challenges brought on by COVID-19. He previously said that he planned to stay at Michigan to begin his Masters of Sports Management next season and use his 5th year of eligibility.

Callan swam a prelims leg of the American 800 free relay at last summer’s Olympic Games. He split 1:47.12, which was the fourth-ranked split on a Team USA group that qualified 5th into the final.

The finals relay placed 4th, missing the podium for the first time since the event was added to the Olympics.

At the 2022 NCAA Championships, Callan finished 22nd in prelims of the 200 free and 28th in prelims of the 500 free. He earned CSCAA Honorable Mention All-America honors as the leadoff leg on Michigan’s 14th-place 800 free relay.

He earned individual Honorable Mention All-America honors as a junior with a 13th place finish in both the 200 free and the 500 free. In four seasons at Michigan, including three NCAA Championship meets (his sophomore meet was canceled), he never swam a best time at NCAAs in one of his two primary events: the 200 free and the 500 free.

At the recent US International Team Trials, Callan placed 14th in the 200 free (1:48.76) and 13th in the 400 free (3:55.36).

Best Times Progressions:

HS Best Senior Year Best Best at Michigan/Career 200y free 1:33.52 1:32.77 (Mid-season) 1:32.63 500y free 4:13.78 4:12.60 (Mid-season) 4:11.79 200m free 1:47.33 1:48.76 1:46.96 400m free 3:50.26 3:55.36 3:50.46

While Callan formally entered the portal after the May 1 deadline to transfer for next season, there is some leeway for when an athlete ‘begins the process.’

He joins fellow Michigan Olympian Jake Mitchell in the transfer portal, among others.

Wyatt Davis, who also trained at Carmel with Mitchell, left Michigan mid-semester and returned home to focus on his mental health. Davis is training at Carmel, but most recently stated that he plans to return to Michigan for the fall (and has not entered the transfer portal). Michigan has also lost Danny Berlitz, who recently transferred to West Virginia. Berlitz was a two-time NCAA qualifier with Michigan, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. All-American River Wright, who was not on Michigan’s NCAA Championship team this season, also recently entered the transfer portal, and All-American Will Chan also entered the portal prior to this season to explore a potential 5th year transfer.

Michigan finished 3rd at the 2022 Big Ten Championships and 22nd at the NCAA Championships. That was the team’s lowest finish since placing 25th at the 1986 NCAA Championship meet. Head coach Mike Bottom‘s contract is due to expire this offseason, and th school has not yet announced a replacement.