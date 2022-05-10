Ryan Lochte Only Swam 6x Per Week in High School

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.
Although he has been known for his high-yardage training throughout his professional career, 12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte swam comparatively few workouts before he arrived at the University of Florida. In high school, Lochte would only train 6 sessions a week, rarely getting over 6,000 yards and always having “Friday Fundays”.
See Ryan Lochte win Florida High School state titles below:
We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte.
Don’t count the number of practices make the practices count instead
is it Lochte week? I want more race videos, please!
Keep up the content!
Y’all just making a new article out of every sentence Lochte said in the full video?
Don’t be a hater just because you swam 16 times a week and never qualified for anything.
Yes we get it, Lochte’s talent took him far
I think the point is more just because a young kid is talented doesn’t mean you have to push them when they’re young. Lochte acknowledges that if he had trained 8-9x per week in high school, he would have been burned out much quicker and wouldn’t have had the elongated career that he did.
But that really would only work for someone with a ton of talent. There are kids who do 8-9 times a week that WOULDN’T be able to get to the colleges they go to or the level they get to without doing that. And the number of those kids HEAVILY outnumbers the number of Ryan Lochte’s. You think KL wins Gold in 2012 doing 6 times a week? You think Grimes and Sims make the Olympics doing that? Isn’t that the top goal in swimming?