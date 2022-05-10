Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Lochte Only Swam 6x Per Week in High School

Although he has been known for his high-yardage training throughout his professional career, 12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte swam comparatively few workouts before he arrived at the University of Florida. In high school, Lochte would only train 6 sessions a week, rarely getting over 6,000 yards and always having “Friday Fundays”.

See Ryan Lochte win Florida High School state titles below:

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte.  See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.

Swimmer.thingz
24 minutes ago

Don’t count the number of practices make the practices count instead

NB1
27 minutes ago

is it Lochte week? I want more race videos, please!

Penguin
36 minutes ago

Keep up the content!

Jabroni Pepperoni
48 minutes ago

Y’all just making a new article out of every sentence Lochte said in the full video?

applesandoranges
Reply to  Jabroni Pepperoni
42 minutes ago

Don’t be a hater just because you swam 16 times a week and never qualified for anything.

15m
Reply to  applesandoranges
26 minutes ago

Yes we get it, Lochte’s talent took him far

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  15m
23 minutes ago

I think the point is more just because a young kid is talented doesn’t mean you have to push them when they’re young. Lochte acknowledges that if he had trained 8-9x per week in high school, he would have been burned out much quicker and wouldn’t have had the elongated career that he did.

coachymccoachface
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
7 minutes ago

But that really would only work for someone with a ton of talent. There are kids who do 8-9 times a week that WOULDN’T be able to get to the colleges they go to or the level they get to without doing that. And the number of those kids HEAVILY outnumbers the number of Ryan Lochte’s. You think KL wins Gold in 2012 doing 6 times a week? You think Grimes and Sims make the Olympics doing that? Isn’t that the top goal in swimming?

