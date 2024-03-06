Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Underwater Training Helped Claire Curzan Flourish in Long Course at 2024 World Champs

At the 2024 Doha World Champs, Claire Curzan became just the 3rd athlete (Qin Haiyang and Kaylee McKeown) to sweep all 3 individual events of one stroke at a LCM world championships.

Curzan shares her thoughts on the meet and gives insights into how she’s been training at her new home in Charlottesville. The soon-to-be sophomore said she’s been doing more aerobic free to build a base for her 200 back and a lot of underwater work, which serves her well in finishing her LCM races.

  • 0:00 Claire Curzan Introduction
  • 1:38 Managing 4 Individual Events
  • 5:55 Sweeping the Backstroke Events
  • 8:33 Underwater Training
  • 12:38 Takeaways from Doha
  • 14:55 Training at UVA
  • 19:50 Sprint Olympics (Claire 50 Breast)
  • 22:22 Olympic Trials Schedule

View Kathryn’s Original Blog Post Here.

Visit We Ride Together Here.

  • 0:00 Kathryn McClain Introduction
  • 4:22 Drawing the Line Between Healthy and Unhealthy Coaching
  • 11:37 Coaches Convincing Themselves That What They’re Doing is Appropriate
  • 15:31 Coaching the Whole Person
  • 23:22 Why (Youth) Sports Matter
  • 25:04 Training Enough but Not Too Much

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

