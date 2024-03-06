Underwater Training Helped Claire Curzan Flourish in Long Course at 2024 World Champs

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

At the 2024 Doha World Champs, Claire Curzan became just the 3rd athlete (Qin Haiyang and Kaylee McKeown) to sweep all 3 individual events of one stroke at a LCM world championships.

Curzan shares her thoughts on the meet and gives insights into how she’s been training at her new home in Charlottesville. The soon-to-be sophomore said she’s been doing more aerobic free to build a base for her 200 back and a lot of underwater work, which serves her well in finishing her LCM races.

0:00 Claire Curzan Introduction

Introduction 1:38 Managing 4 Individual Events

5:55 Sweeping the Backstroke Events

8:33 Underwater Training

12:38 Takeaways from Doha

14:55 Training at UVA

19:50 Sprint Olympics (Claire 50 Breast)

22:22 Olympic Trials Schedule

0:00 Kathryn McClain Introduction

4:22 Drawing the Line Between Healthy and Unhealthy Coaching

11:37 Coaches Convincing Themselves That What They’re Doing is Appropriate

15:31 Coaching the Whole Person

23:22 Why (Youth) Sports Matter

25:04 Training Enough but Not Too Much

