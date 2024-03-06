Guildford City Wins 54th Annual National Arena Swimming League Finals

2024 NATIONAL ARENA SWIMMING LEAGUE FINALS

Saturday, March 2nd (B-Final) & Sunday, March 3rd (A-Final)

Cardiff International Pool

LCM (50m)

The 54th annual National arena Swimming League Finals took place this weekend at Cardiff International Pool.

As the UK’s premier competitive swimming league, the NASL pits Olympians against club swimmers in a thrilling team format. The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

Over 300 clubs from across England & Wales entered the competition in the regional rounds held in October, November and December 2023 with an estimated 1300 swimmers aged from 9 years upwards to full senior internationals competing in their Regional Divisions.

Saturday – B-Final

Camden Swiss Cottage came away with the B-final trophy, amassing a total of 355 points. That set the club apart from runners-up Plymouth Leander who also right in the mix across the 51 events. Plymouth Leander earned 346 points while Basildon Phoenix, the winner for the past 3 consecutive seasons, placed 3rd in 313 points.

Camden also won the award for the relay challenge which is the best aggregate time from all the relay events.

Head coach Adam Taylor of Camden commented “today was about trusting the work completed in training, focusing on the details and executing race plans. We did that really well and enjoyed ourselves in the process! Everyone stepped up and had a great competition across all the age groups.”

B-Final points

1-Camden Swiss Cottage – 355 points

2-Plymouth Leander – 346

3-Basildon Phoenix – 313

4-Bromley – 304

5-City of Norwich – 297

6-Poole – 279

7-City of Cambridge – 267

8-City of Coventry – 249

9-Wigan BEST – 209

0-Sevenoaks – 189

Sunday – A-Final

Guildford City brought home the A-Final trophy after winning a close battle with Mount Kelly and Millfield.

Guildford City earned 382 points to Mount Kelly’s 375 and Millfield‘s 366 when all was said and done with the outcome only decided in the final two events.

Guildford City head coach, Lee Spindlow commented “This is a victory for an exceptional group of swimmers, coaches and support staff. We have a hard working team developing a club that caters for all levels from performance through to participation.

“We raced against the best clubs and school programmes in the country and it feels good to perform well under pressure.

“The National arena Swimming League competition is fiercely contested and today was no different. We want to congratulate all the teams who took part over the course of the weekend and arena for their support.”

Representing Guildford, Lewis Burras earned ‘top male swimmer of the meet’, courtesy of his 49.19 100m freestyle. Teammate Tatiana Belonogoff earned ‘top female swimmer of the meet’ as a result of her 1:07.18 100m breaststroke performance.

A-Final points

1-Guildford City – 382

2-Mount Kelly – 375

3-Millfield -366

4-Repton -334

5-Chelsea Westminster – 268

6-Wycombe District – 262

7- RTW Monson – 233

8- City of Cardiff – 226

9 – City of Peterborough – 181

10- Stockport Metro – 179