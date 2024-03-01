2024 National Arena Swimming League Finals Headed To Cardiff

2024 NATIONAL ARENA SWIMMING LEAGUE FINALS

Saturday, March 2nd (B-Final) & Sunday, March 3rd (A-Final)

Cardiff International Pool

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Results

Livestream

The 54th annual National arena Swimming League Finals are set to take place this weekend at Cardiff International Pool.

As the UK’s premier competitive swimming league, the NASL pits Olympians against club swimmers in a thrilling team format. The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

Over 300 clubs from across England & Wales entered the competition in the regional rounds held in October, November and December 2023 with an estimated 1300 swimmers aged from 9 years upwards to full senior internationals competing in their Regional Divisions.

The top 20 clubs will travel to Cardiff to contest the B-Final (for clubs ranked 11-20) on Saturday and the Cup-Final race on Sunday to determine the overall champion. The racing program includes 50m/100m events for all age groups and an Open 200m IM as well as 4x50m relays and a mixed 8x50m freestyle relay.

Saturday – B-Final

Basildon Phoenix Swim Club will be seeking its third consecutive victory this weekend after finishing as the runners-up in the regional final in December.

B-Final Teams & Lane Draw

9-Wigan BEST

8-City of Coventry

7-City of Cambridge

6-Camden Swiss Cottage

5-Basildon Phoenix

4-Bromley

3-Plymouth Leander

2-City of Norwich

1-Poole

0-Seven Oaks

Sunday – A-Final

The A-final will see four previous winning squads vying for this year’s trophy, including last year’s victor Millfield. Top athletes include Emily Large, Alex Painter, Elliot Woodburn and Conor Cherrington .

and . Keep an eye on first-time finalists Repton Swimming, carrying the likes of Eva Okaro, Laurie Devine and Mabli Collyer into Sunday’s action.

and into Sunday’s action. Cup Final Teams & Lane Draw

9-Stockport Metro

8-Repton

7-RTW Monson

6-Chelsea & Westminster

5-Mount Kelly

4-Guildford City

5-Millfield

2-City of Cardiff

1-Wycombe District

0-City of Peterborough