2024 Men’s Ivy Championships: Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs: Harvard Inching Toward 7th-Straight

2024 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Mid” to B finalists, and “Down” to C finalists.

Scores After Day 2

Harvard – 590 Princeton – 474 Yale – 382 Penn – 308 Brown – 288 Columbia – 269 Cornell – 230 Dartmouth – 149

Harvard seems determined to make their last Ivy Championships at Blodgett Pool, before the facility is removed from the championships rotation, memorable. The Crimson have overperformed in every swimming event they have entered. Friday morning’s prelims session was no different. Harvard earned 4 A-final spots in the 100 fly, 200 free, and 100 back and will likely score at least 4 in the top-8 of the 1000 free.

Princeton, meanwhile, though locked in at second place with a large margin over Yale, underperformed by another 38 points this morning. Still, the Tigers earned a healthy dose of A-final spots, including 2 in the 100 fly, 5 in the 400 IM, 3 in the 200 free, and 2 in the 100 back.

Yale came up with 2 A-finalists in the 100 breast and 1 each in the 400 IM and 200 free, and, overall, performed about as expected from their seedings. The Bulldogs seem to be safely ensconced in third place, but Penn and Brown are knocking at the door and a hit here or a miss there could shuffle the finish order of these three teams.

Columbia and Cornell both had strong performances this morning, earning 18 and 19 finals spots, respectively. Brown put 2 in the A final of the 100 breast, including Jack Kelly, who broke the meet record in prelims. Dartmouth did not pick up an A final spot but has 14 swimmers competing for points tonight.

Day 3 Up/Mid/Downs

Team All 1000 Free 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Harvard 15/4/0 3/2/0 4/0/0 0/0/0 4/1/0 0/0/0 4/1/0 Princeton 13/5/0 1/1/0 2/0/0 5/1/0 3/2/0 0/0/0 2/1/0 Yale 5/6/4 1/1/2 0/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/1 2/2/1 0/2/0 Columbia 4/8/6 1/0/0 0/2/1 0/1/1 0/2/1 2/1/3 1/2/0 Cornell 4/7/8 0/0/1 1/1/1 1/0/1 0/1/1 1/3/2 1/2/2 Penn 4/7/5 1/1/0 1/2/1 1/3/1 0/0/1 1/1/0 0/0/2 Brown 3/8/9 1/3/2 0/1/0 0/2/2 0/1/2 2/1/0 0/0/3 Dartmouth 0/3/11 0/0/3 0/1/2 0/1/1 0/1/2 0/0/2 0/0/1

Scoring Day 3 Prelims (plus 1000 Free and 400 Medley Relay as seeded)

Team All 1000 Free 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay Harvard 541 121 110 0 122 0 124 64 Princeton 454 37 48 147 108 0 62 52 Cornell 300 3 50 32 22 83 56 54 Yale 296 60 11 24 31 81 33 56 Columbia 294 22 42 15 32 80 57 46 Brown 288 71 14 45 22 71 15 50 Penn 287 39 57 81 6 44 12 48 Dartmouth 117 9 24 15 19 3 3 44

Projected Day 3 Scores