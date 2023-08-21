UMBC Promotes Jackie Whitty To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

BALTIMORE – UMBC Head Swimming Coach Matt Donovan announced today that Jackie Whitty has been promoted to associate head coach for the Retriever men’s and women’s swimming programs.

“We are very excited and fortunate to have Coach Whitty in this new role,” said Donovan. “In my three decades on deck, I have not worked with someone that has consistently earned and maintained the respect of athletes and coaches as much as she does. Jackie brings a wide range of knowledge to this position and our program. We are all better by having her here and I cannot wait to see the steps the program takes in the coming seasons.”

Whitty joined the UMBC coaching staff in August 2021. In both of her seasons with the program, the staff has been honored as the America East Conference Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year, guiding the Retrievers to back-to-back league titles.

Assistant Coach/Director of Recruiting Patrick Malone and Head Diving Coach Jeff Fisher will be back on deck for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Retrievers will welcome 25 newcomers (17 women, 8 men) to Hilltop Circle at the end of August.