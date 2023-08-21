LEN Launches 2023 European Short Course Masters Championships In Madeira

Courtesy: LEN

Thirty-six years after the inaugural European Masters Swimming Championships in Blackpool, LEN will innovate again with the historic creation of a new European Masters Short Course (25m) competition.

Madeira 2023 shall be held from 19-25 November on the beautiful island of Madeira – one of Europe’s top tourist destinations – and will also feature two open water events.

A full week of racing awaits the Masters swimmers at the marvellous Penteada Olympic Swimming Pools Complex, which has a rapidly growing reputation for delivering high-class events.

In addition to the pool-based programme, open water swimmers will also be welcomed with 1.5km (day two) and 3km (day six) distances set to take place in the breath-taking Lido Bathing Complex.

“We are happy and very proud to organise these championships” said LEN President Antonio Silva in a message to the Masters swimmers.

“The Organizing Committee will do their best and we are sure that Funchal will welcome you warmly, revealing some of its natural beauty and magic during the week you are spending here.”

The thriving Masters community was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with two years almost completely erased from the calendar, before more than 5,000 competitors gathered for the multi-discipline Roma 2022 European Masters Aquatic Championships in Italy last year.

Just a few weeks ago Masters athletes from across the globe gathered for their first World Masters Championships in Japan, again after four long years, though travel costs prevented some European athletes from travelling to the Far East.

This was one of the reasons which prompted LEN to create a new racing opportunity for those within the continent.

LEN and the Portuguese Swimming Federation has already contacted and negotiated deals with the best hotels in the region to ensure participants have an extremely wide-range of great accommodation options.

There is also the added benefit of a 10% early-bird discount on all accommodation, if the booking and the payment are received before 4 September.

While not mandatory, booking via LEN/Organising Committee comes with several other benefits (even after 4 September); including significantly lower registration fees (also for coaches and accompanying persons) as well as entry fees, whilst the LOC will also offer free transportation to and from your local arrival / departure airport, as well as the venue each day during the competition.

Maderia is full of natural wonders, and the event organisers are encouraging the swimmers to check out and sign up for the listed attractions offered in the event’s official bulletin (link below), to ensure that the trip to the island is truly a life-enhancing experience.

Here is the link for the official Bulletin: