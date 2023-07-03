Ukraine Tops European Diving Championships Medal Table

Courtesy: LEN

Oleg Kolodiy and Danylo Konovalov produced a consistent, strong display and achieved an impressive combined score of 410.16 from their six routines.

It saw them finish ahead of Italian’s Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci (402.66) as well as Alexis Jandard and Jules Bouyer of France (394.92), who edged the final place on the podium.

Wednesday’s other final saw Switzerland’s Michelle Heimberg claim her maiden individual European title.

The 23-year-old, who was well place to win the individual 3m event earlier in the competition before losing the lead with her final dive, achieved a total of 273.25 from her five 1m routines.

It secured her the win by just 0.15 points ahead of Sweden’s Emilia Nilsson Garp, with Britain’s Grace Reid (266.90) completing the podium places in third.

While Ukraine’s diving team will be delighted with the medal table-topping performances, the four Olympic qualification places – awarded to the winners of individual 3m and 10m events – were shared between Great Britain, Germany and Italy.

The 2023 European Championships, which were run as part of the third edition of the multi-sport European Games, also served as a vital preparation event ahead of the World Aquatics Championships which will take place in Fukuoka, Japan, next month.

MEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD REACTION:

GOLD – OLEG KOLODIY – UKRAINE

“This is the first official competition for us as a team as I previously had another partner, so we are a young team and that is why I am very satisfied (with gold).”

GOLD – DANYLO KONOVALOC – UKRAINE

“We have the time when every medal counts for Ukraine, we did our contribution to bring the spirit of our people.”

SILVER – LORENZO MARSAGLIA – ITALY

“Three medals like last year, that means I’m working the proper way and I’m happy with the preparations ahead of the World Championships.”

SILVER – GIOVANNI TOCCI – ITALY

“I’m very happy. I was very nervous before the last dive but at the end it paid off, so we’re super happy.”

BRONZE – ALEXIS JANDARD – FRANCE

“I have pressure now as he came from junior diving and is a world champion so I have to do my job too. I’m very excited about what we can do and I think there is big potential.”

BRONZE – JULES BOUYER – FRANCE

“Alexis got injured so we didn’t practice a lot but we are passionate and we took time and now we’re on the podium so I’m really happy for us.”

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL 1M SPRINGBOARD REACTION:

GOLD – MICHELLE HEIMBERG – SWITZERLAND

“I’m really proud because they (my team) were all a bit sad because I missed the gold medal on the 3m, so it makes me really proud to have won this medal for Switzerland and also for me personally.”

SILVER – EMILIA NILSSON GARP – SWEDEN

“I’m so happy about every medal (three), I think I’m going to have a lot of confidence now. We have Worlds in just a couple of weeks and I’m really excited to see how I can compete there and how I can do.”

BRONZE – GRACE REID – GREAT BRITAIN

“This one actually means quite a lot. I mean, disappointment a couple of days ago (3m final), didn’t have much time to regroup and comeback but I’m more impressed with my attitude and my mentality to come through today. A medal is a reminder that the end result of the 3m doesn’t mean the end of the world.”