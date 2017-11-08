UCSD Secures Verbal from Sprint Fly/Back/Free Specialist Jordan Phillips

Los Angeles, California’s Jordan Phillips has announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of California, San Diego in the fall. Phillips is a senior at Marlborough School and swims year-round for Los Angeles Swim Club under head coach Jason Schwarz.

“It’s my honor to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UC San Diego. I cannot wait to begin my academic and athletic future at this outstanding university. I want to thank my teachers, coaches, friends, and most importantly my family for helping me get here both academically and athletically. My decision came down to the incredible academics, the tight knit and supportive culture of the team, and the opportunity to swim under Coach Marsh and Coach Djordjevic. Go Tritons!”

Phillips had a breakout junior year, going best times in all her events between CA/NV Sectionals and the California Section and State Championships. She competed in the 100 fly and 100 back at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships, placing third and eighth, respectively. She split 24.87 on the fly leg of the fourth-place Marlborough 200 medley relay and anchored their runner-up 400 free relay in 53.25.

Phillips will suit up for the Tritons with verbal commits Brittney Miles, Cody Hargadon, Ellie Whitney, and Mirai Adams. Her top SCY times include:

50 fly relay split – 24.84

100 fly – 56.26

100 back – 57.62

100 free – 52.80

50 free – 24.29

