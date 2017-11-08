UW-Milwaukee Panthers Score Verbals from Quinn Yeager, Heaven Wells

The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee men’s team received a verbal commitment from Quinn Yeager of Minnetonka, Minnesota, while the women’s team picked up a pledge from Heaven Wells of Beloit, Wisconsin for the 2018-19 season.

Quinn Yeager

“I loved the campus and everything about the program. Coaches Kyle and Lexi are a great combination. The team welcomed me with open arms and I feel like I’ll fit in great. I am looking forward to swimming and studying business at UWM for the next four years. GO PANTHERS!”

Yeager swims for state-champions Minnetonka High School and Minnetonka Swim Club. He went best times in the 100 back (52.99) and as the lead-off backstroke leg (24.54) on the Minnetonka 200 medley relay in prelims at the 2017 MSHSL Boys Class AA State Championships. Yeager followed high school season with a successful summer of club swimming; he earned best times in the LCM 50 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 24.54

100 back – 52.99

200 back – 1:57.11

50 free – 22.57

100 free – 50.13

200 IM – 2:03.90

Heaven Wells

Wells is a senior at Beloit Memorial High School and she swims year-round for Beloit Tide. She specializes in backstroke, and was the 8th-place finisher in the 100 back at the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet with a personal-best 57.57. Wells holds school records in the 100 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay, and is ranked second in school history in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

In club swimming with Beloit Tide, Wells competed in four events at NCSA Spring Championships (50 free, 50/100 back, and 50 fly. She wrapped up her long-course season at the Wisconsin 13&O State Championships, swimming the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.01

100 back – 57.57

50 fly – 26.97

50 free – 24.58

100 free – 54.08

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].