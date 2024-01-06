UCSB Adds Commitment from CIF Finalist Owen Bohi for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Owen Bohi, a senior at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton, California has announced that he will be staying in California next fall, committing to swim at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Bohi represented his club team, Tiger Aquatics, last month at the Junior Championships-West meet, hitting lifetime bests in multiple events. His top finish at the meet came in the 400 IM, with Bohi’s personal best of 3:59.64 earning him thirty-second overall. He also added new best times in the 200 back (1:50.63) and 200 breast (2:03.61).

Bohi also qualified for Summer Juniors in August, racing in both the 200 breast and 200 IM. In the breast, he touched in 2:25.20 while he finished at 2:12.02 in the IM.

As a high school junior last spring, Bohi finished as a B-finalist in the 200 IM at the 2023 CIF (California high school) Swimming and Diving State Championships. After qualifying for finals with a time of 1:51.30, Bohi touched at 1:51.98 in the event during finals to take fifteenth overall in the event.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 52.21

200 back – 1:50.63

100 breast – 56.95

200 breast – 2:03.61

200 IM – 1:50.78

400 IM – 3:59.64

Last season, the Gauchos finished as the runner-up at the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming and Diving Championships. Despite finishing the meet with twelve event titles, the team fell over 100 points short of conference champions Brigham Young University.

While Brigham Young was the MPSF champion in 2023, the school has since left the conference after joining the Big-12 last summer. With their departure, the conference is currently set to compete with seven teams that sponsor men’s swimming over the coming seasons.

Without BYU competing in the conference, Bohi will be set to potentially score points in multiple events for UCSB in his first season with the program. In 2023, he would have finished just outside of the B-final in numerous events.

Bohi will be joined in the fall by freestyle specialist Mason Wendler. Wendler competes across the entire range of freestyle events, but likely won’t see much crossover with Bohi.

