‘Best of the Rest’ Butterfly Specialist Amelia Mason Commits to Tennessee for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amelia Mason, a “Best of the Rest” butterfly specialist in SwimSwam’s way-too-early class of 2025 rankings, has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Mason hails from Boulder, Colorado, where she competes for Flatiron Athletic Club. After recovering from a long summer of mononucleosis, she returned with a lifetime best in the 50-yard freestyle (23.16) and a season best in the 100 fly (55.04) last month.

As a sophomore at Fairview High Schoo last February, Mason placed 3rd in the 100 fly (54.67) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:04.04) at the 2023 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships. She also competed at Austin Sectionals the following month, earning a 4th-place finish in the 200 fly (2:00.68) and a 5th-place effort in the 100 fly (54.02). As a freshman, Mason placed 5th in the 100 fly (55.24) and 6th in the 500 free (5:05.17) at the 5A State Championships.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career to the University of Tennessee,” Mason said. “I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for helping me through this process and supporting me through my search. A big thanks to the coaches at Tennessee for giving me the opportunity to be a Lady Vol! Go Vols!!”

Best SCY Times

50 fly – 25.01

100 fly – 54.02

200 fly – 2:00.10

50 free – 23.16

100 free – 50.73

200 free – 1:47.67

500 free – 4:54.25

200 IM – 2:02.36

Mason’s best 200 fly time from last March would have just barely missed the C-final at the 2023 SEC Championships last February. Tennessee had just one woman advance past prelims in the 200 fly last season: now-junior Sara Stotler, who placed 3rd (1:54.88). The Volunteer women placed 2nd at the 2023 SEC Championships with 950.5 points behind Florida (1,255) in Matt Kredich‘s 11th season as combined head coach.

Bolstered by the arrival of highly touted freshman prospect Camille Spink, the Tennessee women are ranked 10th this season in SwimSwam’s latest power rankings from December.

By the time Mason arrives in Knoxville in the fall of 2025, the SEC will be even more competitive with powerhouse swim program Texas joining the conference this summer.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.