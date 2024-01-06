2022 World Juniors Medalist Laszlo Galicz Commits to SMU for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Southern Methodist University is gaining a big reinforcement next season to help ease the Mustangs’ transition into the ultra-competitive ACC.

Hungarian distance freestyle specialist Laszlo Galicz committed to SMU for 2024 earlier this week with personal-best times in long-course meters (LCM) that make the 19-year-old an immediate threat to score at the 2025 ACC Championships as a freshman.

Galicz enjoyed his first major breakout at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, where he took silver in the 1500 free (15:12.71) while also placing 4th in the 800 free (7:56.92). In 2023, he competed at the Hungarian National Championships, placing 3rd in the 800 free (8:01.42) and 4th in the 1500 free (15:21.41). He went on to the European U-23 Championships in August, placing 6th in both the 800 free (8:03.44) and 1500 free (15:07.15), the latter in a new lifetime best.

Galicz’s 15:07.15 1500-meter free from August converts to a 14:49.36 1650-yard free using SwimSwam’s classic conversion tool. That time would have placed 6th at the 2023 ACC Championships.

Galicz also competed at LEN Open Water Cup a few times over the past few years, with a best finish of 26th at the Spain stop in 2021.

“I am proud and excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at SMU,” Galicz said. “I am very thankful for my parents, coaches, Ferencvárosi Torna Club, friends, and family for helping me achieve this and supporting me through this opportunity! Go Mustangs!! #PonyUp🐎 ”

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

1500 free – 15:07.15 (14:49.36 1650 free)

800 free – 7:56.92 (8:54.36 1000 free)

400 free – 3:56.32 (4:24.78 500 free)

SMU’s move to the ACC this summer will give the Mustangs a much-needed home after a few years of conference limbo. They were one of two men’s swim teams in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) along with Cincinnati until last year, when Florida Atlantic replaced the Bearcats and both SMU and FAU joined former CCSA members Queens, Old Dominion, Gardner-Webb, and Bellarmine in the ASUN (formerly the Atlantic Sun Conference).

For a long time, SMU was one of the top men’s swim and dive teams in the country. From 1956-99, the Mustangs scored at every single men’s NCAA Championships, and did so again from 2001-11. They’ve produced 29 NCAA champions, 24 of which were individual titles. That includes Steve Lundquist, who swept the 100 breast during his four years at SMU (1980-83).

SMU has already seen a bit of a resurgence in the past few years with the addition of ACC champion Jack Hoagland from Notre Dame — momentum that is only set to grow with the addition of Galicz. The Mustang men are led by fifth-year head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.