Idaho HS State Champion Shae Stratton Commits To George Washington (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Shae Stratton of Boise, Idaho, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at George Washington University. Stratton is currently a senior at Bishop Kelly High School, and trains year-round with Sawtooth Aquatic Club under coach Nick Gaggiano.

“I am pumped to announce my commitment to George Washington University. Coach Thomas and the GWU team recognize the confidence, hard work, and personality that I’m bringing to the program and I’m thankful for the opportunity to become a Revolutionary and a member of the Buff & Blue! I can’t wait to get started in Foggy Bottom and share my many talents ranging from backstroke to the all important skill of blowing perfect circle bubbles. Most importantly, I look forward to being part of an incredible team and I know that Coach Thomas and the GWU team will help develop my skills as a swimmer and beyond. #RaiseHigh”

Stratton is a Summer Juniors Nationals qualifier in the 100 and 200 backstroke, as well as a Futures qualifier in the 200 IM. He recently defended his Idaho high school state championship titles in the 100 back and 200 IM, hitting times of 49.90 and 1:54.63, respectively.

Shortly following the high school state meet, Stratton raced at Winter Juniors – West. He advanced to the A-final in the 200 backstroke, where he dropped over two seconds on the day to post a time of 1:45.33 for 6th. He also notched best times in the 100 backstroke (48.42) and 200 IM (1:51.61) to take 17th and 51st.

Highlighting his long course season this past year was Summer Juniors. He managed to drop in both of the backstroke races, recording times of 58.40 and 2:07.96. Over the course of the summer Stratton knocked off over a second in both events.

Top SCY Times

50 back – 23.29

100 back – 48.42

200 back – 1:45.33

200 IM – 1:51.61

George Washington competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference, where the men are now three-time defending champions. Stratton should add depth to the backstroke group, as his best time in the 100 and 200 backstroke would have earned him a spot in the A-final at A-10s.

George Washington swept the top three places in the 100 back last spring, led by Karol Młynarczyk (46.84). Młynarczyk was also the champion in the 200 back with a time of 1:43.10. Assuming he does not take a 5th year, Mlynarczyk will have graduated by the time Stratton arrives next fall.

Joining Stratton on campus next fall is Gage Boushee and Holden Thomas. Boushee specializes in IM and freestyles, while Thomas is also a backstroker with best times of 48.61 and 1:48.90.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.