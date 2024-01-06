Futures Qualifier Emma Overall Sends Verbal To Houston (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Overall of Shorewood, Illinois, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Houston. Overall is currently a junior at the Joliet West High School, and will arrive on campus for the 2025-2026 season.

Overall, who trains year-round with Hinsdale Swim Club, is a middle-distance freestyle specialist. She wrapped up her long course season this summer at the Illinois LCM Senior Championships, where she recorded her highest finish at 3rd in the 400m freestyle (4:26.63). Just a few weeks prior she raced at Speedo Sectionals, where she set best times in the 800m (9:11.51) and 200m free (2:06.22) to finish 4th and 9th, respectively.

Highlighting Overall’s spring was the NCSA Spring Championships. She led off her team’s 11th place 800 freestyle relay in a best time of 1:51.90, as well as dropped a second in the 1000 to post a 10:12.89 (25th). Another top swim was the 500, where she came within a second and a half of her personal best to take 18th (4:54.64).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.48

200 free – 1:51.90

500 free – 4:53.47

1000 free – 10:12.89

1650 free – 17:19.05

Under the direction of head coach Tanica Jamison, the Cougars earned their 7th straight American Athletic Conference (AAC) title in 2023. This season the program will make their debut in the Big 12 Conference, where they’ll face Texas, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and BYU.

Overall should add depth to Houston’s middle-distance crew, as her best 500 would have been 3rd on the team last season, while her 200 would have made her the 5th-fastest. Megan Unruh and Eden Humphrey lead the group so far this season, with Unruh owning a season best of 1:49.79 in the 200 and Humphrey clocking in at 4:47.99 in the 500. Both are underclassmen and will overlap with Overall in Houston for at least one year.

Joining Overall in the Cougars’ class of 2029 so far are Rylee Simoneaux and Tanith Mueller. Simoneaux is a backstroker, while Mueller focuses more on butterfly and IM events.

