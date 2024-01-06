2025 “Best of the Rest” Sprinter Sidney Arcella Verbally Commits to Duke

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sidney Arcella, a junior at Summit High School in Summit, New Jersey, has verbally committed to swim and study at Duke University in the class of 2029.

“I am so grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University. I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and Coach Asher for all their support. A special thank you to Coach Brian and the Duke coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. Go blue devils!!! 😈💙”

Arcella swims club with Metro Area Life Time Swimming and specializes in sprint freestyle. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2025.

She won the 100 free (50.02) and 200 free (1:47.44), the latter with a PB, at the 2023 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions. As a freshman in 2022, she won the 100 free (50.63) and placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.40).

Arcella swam the 50/100/200 free at 2023 Winter Juniors-East and finaled in all three events. She placed 23rd in the 50 (23.20), 14th in the 100 (49.68), and 10th in the 200 (1:47.44). She went a lifetime best in the 100 in prelims and tied her PB in the 200 final.

In long course season last summer, she had a big meet at Richmond Futures, finishing 4th in the 50 free (26.43), 3rd in the 100 free (56.71), and 6th in the 200 free (2:04.60). She also finaled in the 100 fly (20th with 1:03.84).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.91

100 free – 49.44

200 free – 1:47.44

Much of Duke’s sprint group will have graduated (e.g., Sally Foley, Catherine Belyakov, Catherine Purnell, Aleyna Ozkan, KyAnh Truong, Yixuan Chang) by the time Arcella heads to Durham, but she will overlap with current sophomore Tatum Wall and freshman Ali Pfaff.

