SEC Champion, Olympic Trials Finalist Danny Kovac Transfers to SMU for Spring Semester

When the SMU men’s swimming & diving program returns to competition on Tuesday against the University of North Carolina, they’ll have a new face on deck that should provide a substantial boost to the team’s fortunes heading into championship season.

Danny Kovac, who swam for SMU head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh in his previous job as the head coach at Missouri, has been added to the Mustangs’ roster and is expected to use his final season of eligibility this semester.

Kovac was recruited by and swam briefly for Rhodenbaugh at Missouri, though in October of 2018, Rhodenbaugh was placed on paid administrative leave before eventually leaving the program.

Kovac swam for four seasons at Missouri from 2018 through 2022, including the COVID-impacted 2020-2021 season for which he was awarded a 5th season of eligibility. While he opted not to use that extra season immediately at Missouri, the NCAA ruling also gave athletes an extra season to complete their eligibility. This 5th year of eligibility will be used in his 6th year since his NCAA clock began.

At Missouri, he qualified for the NCAA Championships in all four years and earned 11 All-America awards (excluding the 2021 awards given to all qualifiers), including two individual First Team honors in 2021 as a junior.

He was lined up for even more as a sophomore in 2020, where he won the SEC title in the 100 fly before the national championships were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kovac’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 19.55

100 free – 42.72

200 free – 1:36.73

100 back – 48.30 (dual meet)

200 back – 1:49.35 (high school)

100 breast – 52.73

200 breast – 1:58.78

100 fly – 44.66

200 fly – 1:40.78

200 IM – 1:41.35

Kovac’s best times in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM would all be school records at SMU, in the former cases breaking marks held by Mustang legends Lars Frolander and Jonathan Gomez, respectively. Frolander’s record in the 100 fly has stood since 1998.

In his first season after college, he continued training and competing under the banner of Team Triumph in his native Colorado. His last meet was at the USA Swimming Pro Championships in July, where he finished 12th in the 100 meter fly and earned his Olympic Trials cut.

He qualified for the final of the 100 fly at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. He was 4th in prelims and semi-finals before slipping to 8th in the final.

Kovac’s versatility gives Rhodenbaugh a lot of options in the sprint semester as the ACC-bound Mustangs face a big schedule that includes road dual meets against North Carolina and Texas A&M and a home meet against Texas for senior day on February 9. That all leads up to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships from February 21-24, where Kovac should be a favorite to win three individual events.

If he recaptures form, though, his biggest impact could be in helping SMU returns relays to the NCAA Championship meet. SMU is, for example, about 1.8 seconds away from an NCAA “A” cut in the 400 free relay. A peak-form Kovac replacing Kristaps Mikelsons’ 43.71 from the SMU Invite could make up the bulk of that gap.

This is at least the fourth impact transfer for SMU this season, along with ACC Champion Jack Hoagland from Notre Dame, Chris Mykkanen from UNLV, and NCAA D2 Champion Harold Lockhart from Rollins College.

Kovac’s sister CJ Kovac is also transferring to SMU next fall after completing her undergrad at Missouri. Danny Kovac will pursue his Master’s of Science in Management at SMU.