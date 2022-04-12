Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Two Texas All-America Divers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Diving has always been a strength of the Texas swimming & diving program, on both the men’s and women’s side, but that strength will take a big hit next season after a pair of All-Americans entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Paola Pineda and Janie Boyle both entered the transfer portal this week. The duo were both All-Americans this season for Texas, with Pineda scoring 26 points and Boyle scoring 15.

They were among 5 Texas women who dove at the 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

NCAA Finishes:

Paola Pineda Jamie Boyle
1m 15th
3m 6th
Platform 8th 4th

In total, the Texas women scored 64 points in diving as they pulled a minor upset and picked off the Stanford women by 6.5 for 2nd place in the overall team standings.

Pineda represents Mexico internationally and has three medals from the FINA Diving Grand Prix series in 2015. She has her bonus year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 waiver remaining.

Boyle is a native of Pepper Pike, Ohio, and has one season plus her COVID year, if she chooses to take it, remaining.

For the first time in a long time, the Texas diving group is now in rebuilding mode, though they’re not completely devoid of talent. While the men took a hit in 2022 when NCAA Champion diver Jordan Windle was suspended, their two scorers from NCAAs Noah Duperre and Andrew Harness both return. The Texas women will also return rising senior Jordan Skilken, who scored 23 points at NCAAs including a 3rd-place finish on platform, along with NCAA qualifier Bridget O’Neil.

Men Women
2022 11 64
2021 83 54
2019 84 60.5
2018 81 51
2017 23 20

Austinpoolboy
35 seconds ago

You don’t mention Hailey Hernandez? Rushing sophomore was arguably their best diver. All American on 1 and 3 meter…

