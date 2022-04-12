Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Week Of Swimming… Fast Swimming

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

jake mitchell said “yeah i was never beating the florida allegations” — 15 days till the 26th (@LEDECKYNATION) April 11, 2022

The rumor mill certainly won this round.

9.

Here we go 🤙🦅 pic.twitter.com/hV7HfDTwBV — Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) April 11, 2022

This kid has some style!

8.

How do you say “Ribbit Ribbit” in French?

7.

Showed off our hardware & our pitching arms at the ballpark this afternoon! 🏆😎 Thanks for having us out, @calbaseball!@Pac12Network x #GoBears pic.twitter.com/aD7WKxcHrX — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) April 10, 2022

Instead of Where’s Waldo it’s Where’s Bjorn.

6.

"Hopefully this documentary can opens people's eyes and educate the world." In her new documentary five-time Paralympic Champion @EllieSimmonds1 investigates a cutting-edge trial-drug that could see a world without dwarfism.#TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/Ht78ewvLEE pic.twitter.com/YaFTO0ISRK — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 4, 2022

Keep an eye out for this!

5.

🏊‍♀️And my first swim meet is in the books! 🏊‍♀️ Results:

100 yd free: 1:10

200 yd free: 2:30

500 yd free: 6:30

1000 yd free: 13:18

1650 yd free: 22:13 https://t.co/xmWh6L5xS9 pic.twitter.com/4Te05v9Inc — Hollie S (@FueledbyLOLZ) April 10, 2022

That’s quite a tall order for one’s first swim meet.

4.

katie ledecky is a chenbot! (ft. serena williams again!) pic.twitter.com/akbjWXFT0f — your fave loves nathan chen! (@urfavchenbot) April 11, 2022

Love this interaction.

3.

The best sporting head to head contest of the weekend:

⚽ Man City v Liverpool ❌

⛳ Scheffler v Mcllroy ❌

🏎️ Ferrari v Red Bull ❌

🏊‍♂️ @Dunks_Scott v @tomdean00 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Dp8y7tLX06 — British Swimming (@britishswimming) April 11, 2022

Can someone in England confirm?

2.

🚨 BRITISH RECORD ALERT 🚨 Duncan Scott 400IM 4:09.18 – is there anything he can’t do?! — pullbuoy (@pullbuoy) April 7, 2022

Not to mention this.

1.

🚨CANADIAN RECORD🚨 Joshua Liendo breaks the Canadian record and qualifies for Worlds in the 50-m freestyle in 21.63 Yuri Kisil also qualifies for Worlds in 22.17#BellTrials22 pic.twitter.com/CAUlcM2l5M — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) April 11, 2022

Over/under on Liendo hitting a 21.3 this summer?

Check back in next week to check out what the Twitter swimmingverse is up to!