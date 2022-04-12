Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Week Of Swimming… Fast Swimming

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
10.
jake mitchell said “yeah i was never beating the florida allegations”
— 15 days till the 26th (@LEDECKYNATION) April 11, 2022
The rumor mill certainly won this round.
9.
Here we go 🤙🦅 pic.twitter.com/hV7HfDTwBV
— Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) April 11, 2022
This kid has some style!
8.
🐸 French Frog https://t.co/JopzvcvDRi
— Florent Manaudou (@FlorentManaudou) April 10, 2022
How do you say “Ribbit Ribbit” in French?
7.
Showed off our hardware & our pitching arms at the ballpark this afternoon! 🏆😎
Thanks for having us out, @calbaseball!@Pac12Network x #GoBears pic.twitter.com/aD7WKxcHrX
— Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) April 10, 2022
Instead of Where’s Waldo it’s Where’s Bjorn.
6.
"Hopefully this documentary can opens people's eyes and educate the world."
In her new documentary five-time Paralympic Champion @EllieSimmonds1 investigates a cutting-edge trial-drug that could see a world without dwarfism.#TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/Ht78ewvLEE pic.twitter.com/YaFTO0ISRK
— BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 4, 2022
Keep an eye out for this!
5.
🏊♀️And my first swim meet is in the books! 🏊♀️
Results:
100 yd free: 1:10
200 yd free: 2:30
500 yd free: 6:30
1000 yd free: 13:18
1650 yd free: 22:13 https://t.co/xmWh6L5xS9 pic.twitter.com/4Te05v9Inc
— Hollie S (@FueledbyLOLZ) April 10, 2022
That’s quite a tall order for one’s first swim meet.
4.
katie ledecky is a chenbot! (ft. serena williams again!) pic.twitter.com/akbjWXFT0f
— your fave loves nathan chen! (@urfavchenbot) April 11, 2022
Love this interaction.
3.
The best sporting head to head contest of the weekend:
⚽ Man City v Liverpool ❌
⛳ Scheffler v Mcllroy ❌
🏎️ Ferrari v Red Bull ❌
🏊♂️ @Dunks_Scott v @tomdean00 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Dp8y7tLX06
— British Swimming (@britishswimming) April 11, 2022
Can someone in England confirm?
2.
🚨 BRITISH RECORD ALERT 🚨 Duncan Scott 400IM 4:09.18 – is there anything he can’t do?!
— pullbuoy (@pullbuoy) April 7, 2022
Not to mention this.
1.
🚨CANADIAN RECORD🚨 Joshua Liendo breaks the Canadian record and qualifies for Worlds in the 50-m freestyle in 21.63
Yuri Kisil also qualifies for Worlds in 22.17#BellTrials22 pic.twitter.com/CAUlcM2l5M
— Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) April 11, 2022
Over/under on Liendo hitting a 21.3 this summer?
