Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein Swim LCM 200 Fly PBs over the Weekend

2022 CA Team Rebel Aquatics Long Course Opener

April 9-11, 2022

Buchanan Natatorium, Las Vegas, NV

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile, “2022 CATeam Rebel Aquatics Long Course Opener”

The Sandpipers of Nevada were out in full force at the Team Rebel Long Course Opener this past weekend. Many of Sandpipers top swimmers competed in “off” events at the meet. 16-year-old Katie Grimes had a fantastic 200 fly, swimming a 2:12.38 to win the event, taking 6 seconds off her previous best in the process.

Grimes also swam a personal best in the 200 breast, winning the event in 2:44.70. She posted a solid “in season” time of 8:37.05 in the 800 free, and clocked a 2:17.47 in the 200 IM as well.

We also have received confirmation from Sandpipers head coach Ron Aitken on Grimes’ event schedule for the upcoming U.S. International Team Trials at the end of the month. The 16-year-old is expected to have a very full schedule, consisting of the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 back.

Also swimming the 200 fly was 15-year-old Claire Weinstein, who finished 2nd in 2:16.39. It seems Weinstein has adopted the Sandpipers philosophy of training for and competing in every event, as according to USA Swimming’s database it was her first official LCM 200 fly. Weinstein also swam a personal best in the 100 fly, winning the event with a 1:03.76. She clipped her personal best in the 50 free as well, swimming a 26.47.

Bella Sims won the women’s 50 free in 26.22, taking 0.05 seconds off her personal best. She also raced the 100 back (1:04.05), 200 back (2:18.33), and 200 breast (2:47.75), though none of those swims were best times.

Ilya Kharun, a 17-year-old, swam a personal best in the 100 breast, winning the men’s event in 1:07.05. Kharun also clo0cked a new best time in the 200 back, winning in 2:08.58, which was 6.5 seconds faster than his previous best in the event. He also won the men’s 50 free in 23.66, and the 200 IM in 2:08.64, though neither swim was a personal best. Kharun made waves this past December, breaking the 15-16 NAG in the SCY 100 fly.