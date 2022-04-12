SwimSwam Breakdown: Sink or Swim of Every Major Meet Last Week

On this week’s SwimSwam Breakdown, we play Sink or Swim with every major meet that happened last weekend, and a few non-major meets that just had some freakin fast swimming. Here’s the full list of meets – let us know in the comments which was your favorite and which ones you Sink or Swim.
- Canadian Trials
- French Trials
- British Trials
- South African Trials
- Italian TRials
- Stockholm Open
- Brazilian Trials
- Texas Men Time Trials
- UVA Time Trials
- Queensland Meet (SA High Performance Invite)
I agree with Braden.
Arno Kamminga will smash Adam “never tapered” Peaty.
The British and Canadian trials was it for me.
Stockholm. That 3:41 was crazy.