SwimSwam Breakdown: Sink or Swim of Every Major Meet Last Week

On this week’s SwimSwam Breakdown, we play Sink or Swim with every major meet that happened last weekend, and a few non-major meets that just had some freakin fast swimming. Here’s the full list of meets – let us know in the comments which was your favorite and which ones you Sink or Swim.

  • Canadian Trials
  • French Trials
  • British Trials
  • South African Trials
  • Italian TRials
  • Stockholm Open
  • Brazilian Trials
  • Texas Men Time Trials
  • UVA Time Trials
  • Queensland Meet (SA High Performance Invite)

3
Caeleb Remel Cultist
25 seconds ago

I agree with Braden.

Arno Kamminga will smash Adam “never tapered” Peaty.

comment image

Scotty
36 minutes ago

The British and Canadian trials was it for me.

classic_swimmer
Reply to  Scotty
7 minutes ago

Stockholm. That 3:41 was crazy.

