NCAA Champion Diver Jordan Windle Suspended by US Center for SafeSport

NCAA Champion and US Olympic Team diver Jordan Windle has been given a temporary suspension by the US Center for Safe Sport on “Allegations of Misconduct.”

While neither the USCFSS nor the FBI provide details on open investigations, multiple sources have told SwimSwam that Windle is under investigation for allegedly exchanging nude photographs with a minor athlete who is also a member of USA Diving.

The allegations were brought forward prior to the start of the current collegiate season, though Windle was allowed to compete in the team’s meets so far this season while the investigation was ongoing.

We have asked Texas if this impacts Windle’s status with the team. While they have not responded, sources tell SwimSwam that Windle has been suspended from all team activities. He is also suspended for USA Diving’s upcoming Winter National Championships.

As of 2020, the NCAA was not required to enforce US Center for Safe Sport or National Governing Body suspensions, according to Katherine Starr, a former All-American swimmer at Texas who operates a non-profit foundation Safe4Athletes that works to prevent the abuse of athletes.

At the mid-season Texas Diving Invitational in November, where many of the country’s top divers competed, Windle won both the 3-meter and platform diving events.

Windle returned to the Longhorns for a 5th year this season, taking advantage of an NCAA waiver allowing athletes who competed during the COVID-19 season in 2020-2021 an extra year of eligibility.

Windle was the 2019 NCAA Champion on platform and the 2021 NCAA Champion on 1-meter. In total, he has earned the maximum 12 All-America awards in four collegiate seasons.

Windle was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team that competed at the Tokyo 2020 Games, placing 9th in the 10-meter platform event.

Temporary suspensions are used by the US Center for SafeSport while investigating reported allegations. They are published to the Center’s public database when “allegations are so severe that Temporary Restrictions are necessary to mitigate potential risk to others in the sport community,” or in “Cases where the Sanctions imposted include some period of suspension or ineligibility, after a comprehensive investigation has established a violation of the SafeSport Code.”

SwimSwam has attempted to contact the University of Texas athletics department (and Windle via the athletics department), but a spokesperson did not immediately respond.

The suspension includes a no contact directive for Windle with the alleged victims.