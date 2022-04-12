Molly Cahill Named USA Women’s Senior National Team Assistant Coach

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – April 12 – Molly Cahill – a veteran coach at the national team, collegiate and club levels – has been named a full-time assistant coach as part of the USA Water Polo Senior National Team staff, Head Coach Adam Krikorian announced today. Cahill was part of the USA Water Polo Mountain Zone where she coached in the Olympic Development Program while also serving on the Women’s Junior National Team staff. Previously part of the UCLA Women’s Water Polo staff from 2008-2017, Cahill helped guide the Bruins to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including an NCAA Championship.

“I would like to thank Adam Krikorian, John Abdou, and everyone at USA Water Polo for the opportunity of a lifetime to join the Women’s Senior National Team coaching staff,” said Cahill. “I am truly honored and beyond excited to be a part of a team full of the most talented and inspiring individuals as we work together in this next Olympic journey. My family and I look forward to this amazing new adventure, and I can’t wait to get started. Go USA!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Molly to our staff. I have always admired her aptitude to balance the passion she brings to the sport with the perspective for where it fits in each of our lives,” Krikorian said, adding that “her selfless attitude combined with her keen eye for the game and authentic ability to connect make her an exceptional leader. She’s been a part of our sport at just about every level, helping a variety of teams have success while building an expert knowledge of water polo. All that said, it’s Molly’s humble and open-minded approach that will be key in helping us navigate this new role and assist in our team’s growth.”

A standout player at UCLA, Cahill was part of three NCAA Championship teams in Westwood before embarking on a coaching career that saw her mentor six Olympians. No stranger to club water polo, Cahill coached age-group squads with Los Angeles Water Polo Club, Bruin Stars & Stripes, and most recently Colorado Pirates Water Polo Club.

Cahill resides in Seal Beach with her husband Cooper O’Connor and three children, Oliver (born June 2016), Arlo (born August 2018), and Archer (born June 2021).