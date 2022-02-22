Torri Huske and Regan Smith Will Square Off in Pac-12 100 Fly (PSYCH SHEETS)

2022 PAC 12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The psych sheets for the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships are the most useful we’ve received yet this season. The majority of athletes are entered only in the number of races they’re allowed to swim, which answers a lot of cursory questions about some of the top names in the country.

For Stanford freshman Regan Smith, she’s stuck to the safe schedule of the 100 fly/100 back double and the 200 fly. That means no 200 backstroke, where she’s the World Record holder in long course, and instead she’ll race the 200 fly, where she was the Olympic silver medalist in Tokyo last summer.

While neither was a bad choice for her, the field of competitors in the 200 fly at a national level is not quite as good as the 200 back. In the 200 back, she’d face Phoebe Bacon, Rhyan White, Isabelle Stadden, and Katharine Berkoff; in the 200 fly, the field is led by Alex Walsh (projected), Olivia Carter, Oliva Bray, and Dakota Luther.

The 200 back is probably going to take close to an NCAA Record to make top three.

She also had options in the 500 free, which she has raced a lot of this season and ranks 9th in the Pac-12 with a 4:43 from her mid-season invite.

Smith is also scheduled to swim a 50 free as an exhibition race in day 2 of the competition. We see athletes without day 2 events do this sometimes to get a warmup swim in – Izzy Ivey last year for Cal for example – because Pac-12 lets swimmers race events in prelims beyond their allotted three scoring swims.

But that doesn’t mean Smith will stick with the 200 fly at NCAAs. Stanford has shown a penchant to switch athletes’ events between conference and national championships in the past.

Among the swimmers who have been a hallmark of those switches is 5th year senior Brooke Forde.

In four prior championship seasons, she has only once had the same entries for Pac-12s and NCAAs: her junior year, where the NCAA Championship meet never actually happened.

Forde’s Entries, by year:

Pac-12s NCAAs Senior 500 free, 400 IM, 200 free 500 free, 400 IM, 200 breast Junior 500 free, 400 IM, 200 breast 500 free, 400 IM, 200 breast Sophomore 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly 500 free, 400 IM, 200 fly Freshman 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast 500 free, 400 IM, 200 breast

Forde is one of the few swimmers who hasn’t been entered in only her cap individual events at this meet. She has potential swims in the 500 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 free, and 200 breast – which are basically her recent event lists at big meets. The 500 free is marked as an exhibition race, meaning that she can’t score in it if she swims it.

Based solely on Pac-12 scoring (which often doesn’t seem to be a primary driver for event choices at this meet), the 400 IM, which is a common thread for all of her college championships, seems probable. She is seeded two-and-a-half seconds better than the next-best seed.

The 200 breast, which has been a regular race for her, seems more precarious with Kaitlyn Dobler at the top of the pile.

The 200 IM brings a really tough field that includes Torri Huske and Isabel Ivey, as does the 200 free.

After that 400 IM, there’s really no easy answer for Forde – and it’s a bit surprising that she’s opting out of the 500 as a scoring event and the chance to go head-to-head with Emma Nordin, but a top two spot all-but-guaranteed.

Speaking of Torri Huske, Stanford’s other Olympian freshman, she will swim the 200 IM (#1 seed), 100 fly (#1 seed), and 100 free (#1 seed on a short course meters conversion). That means the Cardinal will put their two star freshmen, Huske and Smith, both in the 100 fly.

Huske’s other options were the 50 free (#1 seed) and 200 free (#1 seed).

For the defending Pac-12 Champion Cal women, Izzy Ivey had the biggest decisions to make. She has left herself with four possible options: the 200 IM and 50 free on day 2, the 200 free on day 3, and the 100 free on day 4.

At last year’s Pac-12 Championships, she had no scoring event on day 2: she swam the 50 free in an exhibition in 22.08, won the 100 fly and 100 back on day 3, and then won the 100 free on day 4.

This year, she’ll definitely change from that schedule – she has no 100 back entry (#4 in the conference) or 100 fly entry (#2 in the conference) and has to swim either the 200 IM (#2 seed) or 50 free (#7 seed) for points on day 2 in order to maximize her individual races.

That means no marquee matchup with Smith and Huske in the 100 fly.

Other Noteworthy Event Choices