In 8 Years of Bob Bowman’s Tenure, Arizona State Men Obliterated School Record Books

While there have been a few sour grapes wafting out of Tempe about the abrupt departure of head coach Bob Bowman just two days after leading the men’s team to its first NCAA Championship in swimming & diving, in 8 years Bowman essentially re-wrote the swimming & diving program’s record books in almost every conceivable way.

It would be unfair to say that Arizona State’s program was DOA when Bowman took over. The program was 8 years removed from the athletics department attempting to discontinue the program before a massive fundraising effort saved it, but the 2015-2016 season was a good one for the men’s program. They broke four out of five school records in relays, along with about a third of the individual school records.

But the program wasn’t great either. The men’s team lost to Air Force (albeit a good Air Force team) the last season before Bowman’s arrival, they scored just 2 points at the NCAA Championships, and both programs were in the bottom two at the Pac-12 Championship meets.

Another 8 years on, that program, especially on the men’s side, is almost unrecognizable, with two-straight Pac-12 titles and an NCAA Championship in their trophy case.

Only one swim in the men’s program’s all-time top 10 performances (not performers) is from earlier than 2020, and that’s Scott Brackett’s 1984 swim in the 1000 free that ranks 8th (in a non-NCAA Championship event).

While the women’s program didn’t make quite that same level of progress,

Men’s Record Progressions:

Women’s Record Progressions: