In 8 Years of Bob Bowman’s Tenure, Arizona State Men Obliterated School Record Books

While there have been a few sour grapes wafting out of Tempe about the abrupt departure of head coach Bob Bowman just two days after leading the men’s team to its first NCAA Championship in swimming & diving, in 8 years Bowman essentially re-wrote the swimming & diving program’s record books in almost every conceivable way.
It would be unfair to say that Arizona State’s program was DOA when Bowman took over. The program was 8 years removed from the athletics department attempting to discontinue the program before a massive fundraising effort saved it, but the 2015-2016 season was a good one for the men’s program. They broke four out of five school records in relays, along with about a third of the individual school records.
But the program wasn’t great either. The men’s team lost to Air Force (albeit a good Air Force team) the last season before Bowman’s arrival, they scored just 2 points at the NCAA Championships, and both programs were in the bottom two at the Pac-12 Championship meets.
Another 8 years on, that program, especially on the men’s side, is almost unrecognizable, with two-straight Pac-12 titles and an NCAA Championship in their trophy case.
Only one swim in the men’s program’s all-time top 10 performances (not performers) is from earlier than 2020, and that’s Scott Brackett’s 1984 swim in the 1000 free that ranks 8th (in a non-NCAA Championship event).
While the women’s program didn’t make quite that same level of progress,
Men’s Record Progressions:
|2016 Record
|2016 Record Holder
|Current Record
|Current Record Holder
|Improvement
|
Current Top 10 performances
|50 free
|19.32
|Francisco Sanchez (1996)
|18.59
|Jack Dolan
|-0.73
|18.9
|100 free
|42.82
|Francisco Sanchez (1996)
|40.28
|Leon Marchand
|-2.54
|41.53
|200 free
|1:33.73
|Troy Dalbey (1991)
|1:28.97
|Leon Marchand
|-4.76
|1:31.51
|500 free
|4:17.83
|Christiano Michelena (1993)
|4:02.31
|Leon Marchand
|-15.52
|4:12.55
|1000 free
|8:57.64
|Scott Brackett (1984)
|8:37.82
|Zalan Sarkany
|-19.82
|8:58.58
|1650 free
|14:55.22
|Juan Tolosa (2016)
|14:23.01
|Zalan Sarkany
|-32.21
|14:48.52
|100 back
|46.11
|Richard Bohus (2016)
|43.75
|Hubert Kos
|-2.36
|44.58
|200 back
|1:41.84
|Barkley Perry (2016)
|1:35.69
|Hubert Kos
|-6.15
|1:38.49
|100 breast
|53.1
|Christian Lorenz (2016)
|51.01
|Leon Marchand
|-2.09
|52.21
|200 breast
|1:54.10
|Christian Lorenz (2016)
|1:46.35
|Leon Marchand
|-7.75
|1:50.39
|100 fly
|46.1
|Tadas Duskinas (2014)
|44.26
|Ilya Kharun
|-1.84
|44.72
|200 fly
|1:42.83
|Patrick Park (2016)
|1:37.93
|Ilya Kharun
|-4.9
|1:39.92
|200 IM
|1:42.72
|Attila Czene (2000)
|1:36.34
|Leon Marchand
|-6.38
|1:39.23
|400 IM
|3:44.51
|CJ Nuess (2008)
|3:28.82
|Leon Marchand
|-15.69
|3:35.27
|200 free relay
|1:18.32
|1997
|1:13.95
|2024
|-4.37
|400 free relay
|2:52.36
|2016
|2:44.23
|2024
|-8.13
|800 free relay
|6:22.06
|2016
|6:04.95
|2024
|-17.11
|200 medley relay
|1:25.35
|2016
|1:20.55
|2024
|-4.8
|400 medley relay
|3:08.25
|2016
|2:57.32
|2024
|-10.93
Women’s Record Progressions:
|2016 Record
|2016 Record Holder
|Current Record
|Current Record Holder
|Improvement
|
Current Top 10 performances
|50 free
|22.07
|Caitlin Andrew (2008)
|Same
|Same
|Same
|22.07
|100 free
|48.34
|Caitlin Andrew (2008)
|Same
|Same
|Same
|48.83
|200 free
|1:44.35
|Shannon Landgrebe (2012)
|1:43.45
|Emma Nordin
|-0.9
|1:44.15
|500 free
|4:41.08
|Tristin Baxter (2013)
|4:33.74
|Emma Nordin
|-7.34
|4:37.39
|1000 free
|9:43.49
|Tristin Baxter (2012)
|9:30.44
|Emma Nordin
|-13.05
|9:38.52
|1650 free
|16:02.60
|Tristin Baxter (2012)
|15:47.15
|Emma Nordin
|-15.45
|16:02.60
|100 back
|52.66
|Kelli Kyle (2012)
|52.58
|Charli Brown
|-0.08
|53.25
|200 back
|1:55.78
|Jamie Martinez (2009)
|1:54.33
|Charli Brown
|-1.45
|1:55.84
|100 breast
|58.9
|Rebecca Ejdervik (2011)
|58.44
|Silja Kansakoski
|-0.46
|59.34
|200 breast
|2:07.64
|Agnes Kovacs (2002)
|2:06.41
|Silja Kansakoski
|-1.23
|2:08.31
|100 fly
|51.68
|Caitlin Andrew (2008)
|Same
|Same
|Same
|52.65
|200 fly
|1:56.14
|Ashton Aubry (2009)
|1:52.14
|Lindsay Looney
|-4
|1:53.42
|200 IM
|1:57.70
|Alex Popa (2013)
|1:54.43
|Ieva Maluka
|-3.27
|1:57.29
|400 IM
|4:10.20
|Mattie Kukors (2012)
|4:07.65
|Marlies Ross
|-2.55
|4:11.05
|200 free relay
|1:29.60
|2008
|1:29.35
|2018
|-0.25
|400 free relay
|3:15.96
|2008
|3:13.52
|2024
|-2.44
|800 free relay
|7:04.19
|2012
|6:57.06
|2024
|-7.13
|200 medley relay
|1:37.42
|2011
|1:37.26
|2019
|-0.16
|400 medley relay
|3:31.52
|2012
|Same
|Same
|Same
Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened