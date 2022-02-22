Castiglioni Hits 50m Breast Personal Best In San Marino

19° MEETING DEL TITANO

19/20 February 2022

Multieventi Sport Domus, Serravalle – Republic of San Marino

LCM (50m)

Results

Several key Italians were in the water over the weekend, racing at the 19th edition of the Meeting Del Titano.

Among them was 24-year-old Arianna Castiglioni, who took on the women’s 50m breaststroke, among other events.

In this fast and furious sprint, Castiglioni clocked a new lifetime best, hitting a time of 30.05. That not only beat the field in San Marino by over a second, but it sliced .01 off of the 30.06 Castiglioni put up at the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy last June.

As such, she remains as the 2nd fastest Italian woman ever in this 50m breast event, sitting only behind national record holder Benedetta Pilato (29.30, 2021).

Silvia Scalia also made some noise, racing her way to the top of the podium in the women’s 50m backstroke. Scalia logged a result of 28.17, setting herself apart from the competition by over a second.

Scalia owns the Italian record with the 27.89 she registered back in 2019. Her performance here sits just .28 outside of that best-ever result.

Two-time relay silver medalist from Tokyo Alessandro Miressi was another standout swimmer at this meet, reaping the top prize across both the 50m and 100m freestyle events.

In the former, the 23-year-old earned a time of 22.23, beating out veteran Luca Dotto who snagged silver in 22.47 while Lorenzo Zazzeri clocked 22.50 for 3rd place.

As for the 100m, Miressi raced to the wall first in 48.84 as the only sub-49 second swimmer of the field.