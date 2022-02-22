BSN Sports Free Webinar: Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce a FREE webinar installment with Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby, and moderated by fellow Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Hardy Meichtry. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 23rd at 11AM CT.

Lydia shocked the world and became the first swimmer from Alaska to qualify for an Olympic Games and second Alaska-born athlete to qualify to compete at a Summer Olympic Games in any sport. She went on to capture the hearts of Americans when she won the gold medal in the 100 meter breaststroke and the silver medal in the 4×100 meter medley relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

BSN SPORTS is beyond thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to ask questions with Lydia on a live webinar, and to learn about her unique journey to unparalleled successes.

Who is this webinar for? This webinar is for ALL COACHES AND ATHLETES, so please invite your assistant coaches and anyone else who would be interested in attending.

We will also be giving out a certificate of attendance for coaches who attend this webinar, please see more information on the RSVP page. This webinar will be very beneficial for you and your coaches as you prepare them for the upcoming season. Please see below for more information on this event.

RSVP: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/swimweb

DATE: Wednesday, February 22, 2022

TIME: 11 AM CT (NOTE TIME ZONE)

