Notre Dame, Michigan, And Purdue Men See Highest Rises at 2024 NCAAs

With 2024 Men’s NCAAs concluding, we’ve decided to review the change in points as well as place among the top 25 teams. It is important to note that the bottom of this list (especially after 20th place) has a lot of movement due to much closer team finishes. See the women’s data here.

THE RISERS

  • Although both teams did not have much movement place-wise, the Arizona State and Indiana men both scored many more points this year. ASU scored an additional 93.5 while Indiana scored 97 more. Indiana stayed at 4th but ASU moved from 2nd to winning their first program title.
  • The Notre Dame men scored more than 2x their points from last year going from 62 to 132. They also moved from 18th to 10th, making program history with their highest finish ever.
  • Like the women’s side, the Michigan men moved up going from 20th to 14th scoring over 2x the amount of points this year compared to last.
  • Purdue and Pitt were led by diving to move up into the top 25 after being at the bottom of the scoring teams a year ago.
  • SMU and Florida State both scored 0 points at NCAAs in 2023 but finished in the top 25 this year. SMU finished 18th with 59 points while Flordia State was 21st with 34 points.

THE FALLERS

  • There were not a lot of teams that fell. The Texas men fell four spots and scored about half as many points this year as they did last year, although some of that can be attributed to things such as Olympic Redshirts and Carson Foster going pro.
  • The LSU men fell 8 spots and scored 38.5 less points this year compared to last. Brooks Curry graduated from the team and scored 43.5 points at 2023 NCAAs so the loss of him did make a big impact.
2023 Points 2024 Points Plus/Minus 2023 Finish 2024 Finish Plus/Minus
Arizona State 430 523.5 93.5 2 1 1
Cal 482 444.5 -37.5 1 2 -1
Florida 367.5 378 10.5 6 3 3
Indiana 379 476 97 4 4 0
NC State 373.5 318 -55.5 4 5 -1
Tennessee 216.5 231 14.5 7 6 1
Texas 384 189 -195 3 7 -4
Stanford 143.5 177 33.5 8 8 0
Virginia Tech 133 172 39 9 9 0
Notre Dame 62 132 70 18 10 8
Georgia 96 116 20 12 11 1
Auburn 127 100 -27 10 12 -2
Ohio State 112 92 -20 11 13 -2
Michigan 37 87.5 50.5 20 14 6
Louisville 92 84 -8 13 15 -2
Texas A&M 80 81 1 14 16 -2
Virginia 78 80.5 2.5 15 17 -2
SMU N/A 59 N/A N/A 18 N/A
Alabama 57 56 -1 19 19 0
Minnesota 36 40 4 21 20 1
Florida State N/A 34 N/A N/A 21 N/A
USC 31 31 0 22 22 0
Purdue 1 25 24 38 23 15
LSU 62.5 24 -38.5 16 t-24 -8
Pitt 4 24 20 33 t-24 9

Yannick Angel Martino Moravcova
31 minutes ago

A 4-year trend line would be interesting. Same for the women.

