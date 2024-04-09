Notre Dame, Michigan, And Purdue Men See Highest Rises at 2024 NCAAs Chris Guiliano and the Notre Dame men moved up 8 spots from 18th to 10th from 2023 to 2024 NCAAs. The Michigan men moved up 4 spots while Purdue moved up 8.

2024 NCAA Qualifier Claire Newman Returning To Michigan For 5th Year Newman helped the Wolverines to a 4th place finish in the 400 free relay at 2024 NCAAs as well as a 5th place finish in the 200 free relay.

Cal’s Aaron Shackell Enters Transfer Portal, #6 Ranked Recruit In Class of 2023 Shackell returned home to Carmel, Indiana to train during his Olympic Redshirt this spring and swam numerous best times at Indianapolis Sectionals.

NJCAA South Georgia State College To Cut Swimming Program South Georgia State said it “is not in a position to commit the necessary resources” to keep the team running.