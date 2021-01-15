Top Seeded Conger and Winnett Scratch Richmond Friday Morning Prelims

2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond
- January 14-17, 2021
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
There were a total of 21 scratches for day 2 of the 2021 Pro Swim Series in Richmond, with multiple top seeds opting-out of their races.
Both Jack Conger and Justin Winnett scratched out of their top-seeded positions. Conger held the top seed in the men’s 100 butterfly, while Winnett held his in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Conger also scratched out of the 200 freestyle, where he was seeded 2nd. It does not appear that he made the trip to Richmond for the meet.
Six other swimmers also scratched from the men’s 200 freestyle, including:
- 3rd seeded Michael Cotter
- 6th seeded Connor Boyle
- 7th seeded Will Barao
- 8th seeded Trent Frandson
- 12th seeded Logan Zucker
- 15th seeded Jacob Wimberly
Second seeded Rachael Stege dropped out of the women’s 200 freestyle, joining 12th seed Sydney Stricklin and 14th seed Brynn Wright in dropping the event. Stege only has one entry left for the weekend: the women’s 1500 freestyle on Sunday. One of the top distance swimmers in the class of 2021, Stege has been on the rise, dropping her best times by several seconds over the past few years. The Georgia commit has gone from 08/4:22/9:13 to 1:59/4:08/8:38 and brags a 16:33 in the 1500 freestyle.
Wright also scratched out of the 100 butterfly, where she was seeded 12th.
The men’s 400 IM also saw a long list of scratches, with a total of 4 swimmers electing to drop the event. The list includes 3rd seed Nick Vance and 4th seed Logan Zucker among others.
Other Scratches:
- 6th seed John Laidlaw scratched the men’s 400 IM, joined by 12th seed Jacob Wimberly.
- 14th seed Tommy Janton scratched out of the men’s 100 fly.
- Hannah Kastigar dropped the women’s 400 IM, where she was seeded 7th.