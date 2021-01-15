Two-sport Athlete Hannah Gnatt Signs NLI to Swim at Davenport University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Gnatt from Chicago, Illinois will head to Grand Rapids, Michigan in the fall of 2021 after signing her NLI to swim for Davenport University.

“I chose this school because I felt like I really fit in, especially with the head coach, Justin. Davenport swims at an amazing aquatic center and it’s not too far from my home and family. I am excited to study at the new School of Business and I’m extremely proud of myself for swimming at a DII level.”

A senior at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, Gnatt has been on the swim team and has played water polo all four years of high school. She recently notched lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 free at 2020 Illinois High School Girls Sectional Championships, placing 4th in the 50 and 2nd in the 100. As a junior she competed in the 200 free and 500 free at Sectionals, finishing 6th in both events.

Gnatt does her year-round swimming with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. In the first three months of 2020 she improved her PBs in the 200/500 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.54

100 free – 54.82

200 free – 1:59.61

500 free – 5:17.52

1000 free – 11:00.02

200 IM – 2:17.63

400 IM – 4:50.12

Davenport head coach Justin Vasquez has led the women’s team since its inception in 2018 and the men’s team since it started up this fall. In his first two seasons, Vasquez has led the women to a 4th-place finish at the GLIAC Championships and qualified two swimmers -Lauren Bockheim (200 back) and Emma Wallis (400 IM, 200 IM, 500 free, and 1650 free)- for the NCAA Division II Championships in 2020.

Gnatt’s best 400 IM time would have scored in the B final and she would have been very close to scoring in the 200/500/1000 free at the 2020 GLIAC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.