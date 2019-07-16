Top 20 Honorable Mention Isabel Gormley of AGUA Verbals to Stanford for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of just three names left from our Girls Top 20 of the class of 2020, Isabel Gormley of Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) in New York City, has verbally committed to Stanford’s class of 2024.

Gormley is the third in a string of recent top Stanford pledges, as #1 Regan Smith and #6 Lillie Nordmann announced their intent to go to Stanford just two weeks ago. After having zero members of the top 20 for this class, Stanford now has the top recruit in Smith, one of the best flyers in the class in Nordmann, and a dangerous IM’er in Gormley.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.49

100y free – 50.71

200y free – 1:48.04

500y free – 4:45.58

1000y free – 9:54.24

200y back – 1:58.53

200y fly – 1:58.38

200y IM – 1:59.05

400y IM – 4:08.80

A very talented endurance swimmer, Gormley is the fourth-best 400 IM’er in the class. Her best time of 4:08.80 would’ve easily cleared the 4:10.00 time it took for the last invited time in the event to the 2019 NCAA Champs.

She’s also very strong in mid-distance free, with solid times in the 200 back and 200 fly. Stanford has been absolutely chock-full of IM/mid-distance talent (see: Katie Ledecky, Ella Eastin, Katie Drabot, Allie Szekely, Leah Stevens, Brooke Forde, etc…), and almost all of Gormley’s best times are from the 2018-19 season.

At the 2017 U.S. Summer Junior Nationals, Gormley raced to 5th in the 400 IM. A year later, last summer, she was the runner-up in the 400 IM (4:45.06) at Juniors, placed third in the 200 IM (2:17.19), and touched 14th in the 200 fly (2:15.22). Most recently, she competed at the 2019 Mel Zajac Jr. Meet as part of the USA Junior National Team, where she won the 400 IM (4:47.58), grabbed third in the 400 free (4:17.42) and placed fourth in the 800 free in a PR of 8:53.03.

Gormley would’ve made the 400 IM A final, 200 fly B final, and 500 free B final at the 2019 Pac 12 Championships. Stanford placed 1-2-4-5-6-11 in the 400 IM, 2-4 in the 200 fly, and 1-2-4-6-9-10-12 in the 500 free at that meet.

With Gormley verbally committed to Stanford, that leaves only #19 Janelle Rudolph (WA) and HM Samantha Pearson (CA) uncommitted in the class from our top 20 and honorable mentions.

