Tom Shields Scratches 50 Fly A Final in Indy After 23.90 Prelim Swim

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

After going 23.90 this morning and securing a spot in the 50 fly A final, Tom Shields has scratched out of the final tonight. That was nearly a best time for Shields– his lifetime best is a 23.85 from a FINA World Cup meet in August of 2015. Today was also his first time under 24 seconds since that August.

DAY 2 FINALS START LISTS

Still, he was over six tenths behind prelims top finisher Cullen Jones (23.26). Shields missed the 200 fly A final yesterday and ended up scratching out of the B final, there. His last shot at making the Worlds team is in the 100 fly tomorrow, where his 51.20 seed time ranks him first overall.

Brooke Forde and Madisyn Cox, both making the 200 breast B final, scratched from that race tonight. They’re both IM’ers, and they will be gunning for Worlds team spots in the 200 and 400 IM later on in the meet.

Jack Conger, who already qualified for Budapest after winning the 200 fly last night, won’t swim in the 200 free B final. He swam the 16th-best time this morning, a 1:48.71, and Grant Shoults of Stanford now gets to swim in the B final. Also scratching out of the B final, on the women’s side, was Sarah Gibson of Texas A&M. Gibson was 1:59.31 this morning to tie for 9th.

There were no A or B final scratches in the men’s and women’s 200 backstroke, the women’s 50 fly, and the men’s 200 breaststroke.