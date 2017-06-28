2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Day two has arrived in Indianapolis, with the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 free, and 50 fly slated for competition today. We’ll get to see what Mallory Comerford has in store for us in the 200 free after an outstanding performance last night in the 100 free, as well as Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley look to dominate early in the 200 back.

There’s also a lot of uncertainty surrounding both 200 breasts and the women’s 200 back– we’ll see the field take shape this morning in prelims.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS

American Record: 1:53.60, Allison Schmitt, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.68

MEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

MEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot , 2016

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016

FINA 'A' Standard: 2:11.11

WOMEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

American Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53

MEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 153.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55

WOMEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS

American Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.49

MEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS