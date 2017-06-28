2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

  15 Karl Ortegon | June 28th, 2017 | National, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Day two has arrived in Indianapolis, with the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 free, and 50 fly slated for competition today. We’ll get to see what Mallory Comerford has in store for us in the 200 free after an outstanding performance last night in the 100 free, as well as Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley look to dominate early in the 200 back.

There’s also a lot of uncertainty surrounding both 200 breasts and the women’s 200 back– we’ll see the field take shape this morning in prelims.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS

  • American Record: 1:53.60, Allison Schmitt, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.68

MEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS

  • American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

  • American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91

MEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

  • American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.11

WOMEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

  • American Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53

MEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

  • American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 153.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55

WOMEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS

  • American Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.49

MEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS

  • American Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 23.67

In This Story

Leave a Reply

15 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
75M FREE

I will be rushing thru a 9am meeting to make sure I can catch as much prelims action as possible.
Thanks for great coverage of this big occasion, as always.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
28 minutes 39 seconds ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

If today’s prelims are 1/2 as exciting as yesterdays (with live stream issues), we are in for SOME FUN!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
26 minutes 1 second ago
Swimdad3747

Swim Swam Staff, thanks for all the fantastic coverage and links. I really enjoy your website. Could you guys tweak the links you provide so that they launch in a new browser tab? It’s a small thing, but much more convenient for the user when you’re launching multiple sites from a source listing of helpful links. Thank you!

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 39 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

Hold “Ctrl” when you click them. (Or just right click.)

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 39 seconds ago
Swimdad3747

Thanks Steve. Where were you before I wrote my post… 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes 11 seconds ago
Braden Keith

Hey Swimdad – we actually had the same thought last night, and thought they were corrected this morning, but we must’ve missed one. In the meantime, if you hold control while clicking the link, that should do the trick.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 9 seconds ago
Swimdad3747

Thank you Braden!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 32 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon is a swimmer and lifeguard from Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago. He's currently pursuing a sociology major and writing certificate at Wesleyan University (the one in Connecticut), and he Instagrams a lot. He is a proud 5th place finisher at the 2016 Olympic Trials media race, where …

Read More »