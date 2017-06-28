2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
- Wednesday Prelims Heat Sheet
- Day 2 Prelims Scratches
Day two has arrived in Indianapolis, with the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 free, and 50 fly slated for competition today. We’ll get to see what Mallory Comerford has in store for us in the 200 free after an outstanding performance last night in the 100 free, as well as Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley look to dominate early in the 200 back.
There’s also a lot of uncertainty surrounding both 200 breasts and the women’s 200 back– we’ll see the field take shape this morning in prelims.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS
- American Record: 1:53.60, Allison Schmitt, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.68
MEN’S 200 FREE PRELIMS
- American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:47.73
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS
- American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:25.91
MEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS
- American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.11
WOMEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS
- American Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68, Missy Franklin, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 2:11.53
MEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS
- American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 153.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55
WOMEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS
- American Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 25.50, Dara Torres, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 26.49
MEN’S 50 FLY PRELIMS
- American Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 22.91, Bryan Lundquist, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 23.67
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap"
I will be rushing thru a 9am meeting to make sure I can catch as much prelims action as possible.
Thanks for great coverage of this big occasion, as always.
If today’s prelims are 1/2 as exciting as yesterdays (with live stream issues), we are in for SOME FUN!!
Swim Swam Staff, thanks for all the fantastic coverage and links. I really enjoy your website. Could you guys tweak the links you provide so that they launch in a new browser tab? It’s a small thing, but much more convenient for the user when you’re launching multiple sites from a source listing of helpful links. Thank you!
Hold “Ctrl” when you click them. (Or just right click.)
Thanks Steve. Where were you before I wrote my post… 🙂
Hey Swimdad – we actually had the same thought last night, and thought they were corrected this morning, but we must’ve missed one. In the meantime, if you hold control while clicking the link, that should do the trick.
Thank you Braden!